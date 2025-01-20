Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Coach Turns Focus On Replacing Production and Strong Opponents

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall acknowledges the challenge of replacing productive playmakers and preparing for quality Power 4 opponents.

Maddy Hudak

The Tulane Green Wave is retooling after losing several productive starters to the NFL draft and transfer portal.

Head coach Jon Sumrall recently discussed the challenges that lie ahead for Tulane football as they deal with the conundrums in today’s college sports landscape.

Sumrall finds himself in a similar situation to his first season with the Green Wave. While not related to one another, the trade-off in retaining the head coach came with the departure of several key members on offense.

The team entered the 2024 offseason with the loss of longtime starting quarterback Michael Pratt. However, they returned all but two starters on the offensive line, running back Makhi Hughes, and several key wide receivers like Yulkeith Brown and Dontae Fleming.

Sumrall outlined the unknown that lies ahead in an interview with Fox 8 Sports with respect to replacing so many proven offensive playmakers.

“We have a lot to replace,” Sumrall said. “We don't have a whole lot of offensive production coming back. That's scary. We've got to find out really fast through spring practice who's going to catch a couple thousand yards of passes that we're losing and who's going to throw for 2,700 yards that we're missing. Who's going to run for 1,400 yards that we're missing?”

Tulane is tasked with replacing Mensah and three offensive linemen, Hughes, Brown, and Fleming. Mario Williams heads to the NFL draft alongside Reggie Brown. Alex Bauman also departed in the transfer portal.

It’s a lot of offensive production for the team to recoup losses for, which is why they’ve already brought in 27 transfers to build back the roster. They completed the impressive haul prior to spring practice, allowing for a more accurate assessment.

“That’s why you have spring practice; you get to go find that out,” Sumrall said. “Guys are going to get what they earn. I feel really good about some pieces we have in place. We do have the spring portal window where maybe we might probably have to add one or two more offensive weapons to the fold after we kind of figure out what we have.”

The team has a gauntlet to start the season between Power 4 opponents Northwestern, Ole Miss, and Duke, where Mensah is now.

Sumrall’s staff will start studying those opponents fastidiously in February.

“We’re going to mainly worry about ourselves,” he explained. “We’ll spend time watching them just so we know, okay, are there things we're going to see in the first month of the year that we may not show each other offensively or defensively what we need to be prepared for?”

