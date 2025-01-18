Tulane Green Wave Can Shape Receiver Traits With New Starting Quarterback
While the Tulane Green Wave won't change offensive philosophies, they don't have to rely on the same prototype of skill players with a new starting quarterback.
As the next competition brews between TJ Finley, Kadin Semonza, and Donovan Leary, the team prioritized building in the trenches through the portal, a strong strategy to compete in college football.
Under Darian Mensah, Tulane football developed an identity that aligned with the strengths of the wide receivers acquired through the first portal window.
However, that influx of receivers didn't illuminate much in the spring portion of the competition without enough veteran players on defense to test both the quarterback and pass catchers.
The Green Wave lose a strong group between Yulkeith Brown, Dontae Fleming, and Mario Williams, the latter two declaring for the NFL Draft.
The trio amassed the majority of team receptions and touchdowns outside of tight end Alex Bauman, who led the team in receiving touchdowns and is another hole to replace.
They've signed transfers Jimmy Calloway, Omari Hayes, and Anthony Brown-Stephens at receiver to offset losses. Tulane returns a strong, physical option in Shazz Preston, whose limited catches after missing most of the season due to injury showed playmaking potential.
It's unclear who will be the team's leading pass catcher, how they will line up, and what routes each will shine in under offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.
Their strengths may not emulate the quickness and elusiveness of the leaving players. However, those traits might not favor the eventual starting quarterback.
Pro Football Focus breaks down receiver routes by depth and placement on the field. An analysis of the favored areas by Mensah showed how little carryover there may be in the next group of pass catchers depending on the player under center.
Mensah had a propensity for throwing to routes in the middle of the field, be it short, deep, or intermediate.
Those routes accounted for 62% of Williams’ 81 targets and 69% of his receptions; 66% of Fleming’s 41 targets and 65% of his receptions; 47% of Brown’s 45 targets and 52% of his receptions.
All six of Williams' receiving touchdowns came from passes to routes in the middle of the field. He had two touchdowns on deep routes, three on intermediate, and one short. Four of Bauman’s seven were on similar routes, as was Fleming’s sole receiving touchdown. Deep and intermediate routes over the center accounted for half of Brown’s four touchdowns.
Adapting the offensive scheme to the players' skill set, instead of attempting to fit square pegs into round holes, is one of Craddock's strengths.
The offense last season catered to a redshirt freshman with no college football starts but the moxie to take explosive deep shots.
Two of the three incoming quarterbacks have immensely more experience, Semonza and Finley. Leary has limited game snaps but is older and farther along in his development than Mensah was last year.
Whoever wins the job will operate differently than last year's starter. With the lessons learned from the first competition, they can mold their receivers around yet-to-be-defined strengths.
Tulane built the trenches in the first window and picked up sufficient skill players to assess the initial desired traits of their quarterbacks and shape the offense accordingly with a second window following spring practice.