Highest Graded Tulane Green Wave Players From Dominant Win Over Temple
The Tulane Green Wave have been putting out weekly elite performances for a while now and the country is slowly starting to take notice.
Latest on the Green Wave resume was the 52-6 victory over the Temple Owls on Saturday. It was a mix of expected great performances and some big-time days from players who are fighting for a bigger role.
Pro Football Focus reflected that in their weekly grades for Tulane from the game against the Owls.
WR Shazz Preston - 91.3
Preston earned this grade with his incredible touchdown catch and run play to open up the scoring in this one.
He finished the day with just one catch, but it did go for 53 yards and a score. He did only play 13 snaps after all and only 10 of those were passing plays.
The redshirt sophomore has battled through injuries since coming to the Green Wave, which has kept him off the field. He made his debut against the Charlotte 49ers last week, but did not log any stats.
Hopefully this game will help ease him further into the offense as Tulane would not complain about having even more playmakers at their disposal.
CB Lu Tillery - 90.6
Tillery is another case similar to Preston. He did not play a lot of snaps on Saturday but was very effective when he was on the field.
Given that he's a depth cornerback, it was not surprising to see the offense try to test him early and often. During his nine coverage snaps in the game, he was targeted three times.
The UL-Monroe Warhawks transfer was ready for the task, though, as he did not allow a single catch and broke up two passes.
While he likely hasn't had the role he envisioned when transferring to Tulane, this performance should help him earn more time.
HB Makhi Hughes - 85.3
The least surprising name to see around the top is Hughes.
This season has seen him grow from one of the best sophomore running backs to one of the best players in the country period. His consistently elite performances have been fun to watch.
He got most of his work done in the first half again, finishing the day with 19 rushes for 153 yards and two score.
Hughes and the Green Wave offense has been so good in the first halves down the stretch that they are able to keep their legs fresh by barely having to work in the third and fourth quarters.
That could be a big advantage as they fight for a spot in the playoffs with some massive games coming up.