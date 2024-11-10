Tulane Green Wave Continue Domination With 52-6 Win Over Temple Owls
The Tulane Green Wave kept the train rolling on Saturday has they waltzed their way to a 52-6 victory over the Temple Owls, making it a memorable Homecoming in New Orleans.
This win marks seven in a row for the Green Wave. Head Coach Jon Sumrall has built a lot of momentum in his first year controlling the program.
Tulane is now 8-2 and sitting with a very real chance to play themselves into the coveted final auto-bid spot in the playoffs. There is no reason they should not be at least ranked after this win.
Both sides of the ball made it look easy in this one, but the passing game had the most fun.
Darian Mensah makes tough passes look easy all season and this game was no exception. He finished the day completing 14-of-21 passes for 262 yards and two scores. He did throw an interception, just his fourth of the year, but it was on a hail mary attempt to end the first half.
Mensah and his receivers connected for three passes of 46 yards or more.
The biggest play of the day went to a receiver that desperately needed it. Injuries have kept Shazz Preston off the field all season. He made his Green Wave debut last week, but didn't log a stat.
Preston, an Alabama Crimson Tide transfer, picked up a touchdown on his first catch with Tulane. He caught a pass in the middle of the field and ran it past Owls defenders for a 53-yard score.
Star running back Makhi Hughes had another huge day and barely had to play in the second half yet again.
Hughes had another one of the best days of his career as he picked up 153 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. It was the fifth game this season with at least two touchdowns for the sophomore.
The Green Wave defense also deserves a fair amount of shine for this win. Temple was held scoreless until a 75-yard run in garbage time led to the only points of the afternoon.
Outside of that burst, the Owls averaged just 1.17 yards to rush on the day.
It was also a nightmare day for Temple quarterback Evan Simon, who was just 11-for-22 through the air for 56 yards.
The Tulane pass rush got to him consistently, picking up six sacks on the day.
The Green Wave have shown no signs of slowing down during this impressive stretch of games.