Tulane Green Wave Hopes To Secure Elite High School Recruit on Upcoming Visit
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall does not shy away from the pursuit of highly sought-after players, both in college football and rising high school stars.
Sumrall's efforts in the transfer portal has been impressive in building back the Tulane football team, but his recruiting prowess holds an equal edge.
The Green Wave are scheduled to host one of the top high school prospects in the country as they look to build their 2026 recruiting class.
As reported by Tom Loy of 247Sports, offensive lineman Lamar Brown is visiting Tulane this weekend. The team landed the first stop for the Baton Rouge, La., native, who will head to the LSU Tigers following his visit in New Orleans.
Brown is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the nation for the 2026 class and No. 11 of all high school players. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound player is University Lab's starting right tackle, but is anticipated to move inside to guard at the college level.
He displays his strength on his high school's track and field team as well. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and came in fourth in the discus at regionals.
Brown scheduled prior visits at Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, and Alabama. Power 4 programs and multiple SEC schools clearly covet the high-profile recruit.
It may be as simple as scheduling convenience. However, the Baton Rouge native seems to be making a special effort to leave his hometown and visit the Green Wave prior to hearing LSU's pitch.
Brown would be a significant asset for Sumrall and his new offensive line coach, Evan McKissack, who will also serve as the run game coordinator.
An important connection very well may be with McKissack's new assistant coach, Kanan Ray.
Ray returns after spending a season as a graduate assistant at LSU. His presence on Tulane's staff versus the Tigers seems to bode well for their chances.
He started at right guard on the 2022 team until he tore his ACL during conference play. Veteran guard Josh Remetich took over his spot and started for two more seasons before recently declaring for the NFL draft.
Ray retired after the season and became a graduate assistant on staff under coach Dan Roushar in 2023.
The Green Wave return left tackle Derrick Graham and left guard Shadre Hurst. They brought in several offensive linemen in the portal and have two incoming tackles in their 2025 recruiting class.
Tulane's approach in the portal embodies their vision of building a team in the trenches. Brown would be a foundational piece for the offensive line and a strong stand for the Group of 5 program in college football.