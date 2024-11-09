Tulane Green Wave Linebacker Chooses to Honor Coach During Homecoming
The relationship between a football player and his coach can be a very special one. That is certainly the case for a Tulane Green Wave senior linebacker and his position coach.
While on the program's official radio show, linebacker Tyler Grubbs shared a heartwarming update about how much his new position coach has meant to him this season.
It is homecoming week for the Green Wave and Grubbs is using his moment to honor his coach.
"[Head Coach Jon Sumrall] talks about, for this game specifically, who [we are] playing for. Everybody on the team has somebody they are playing for this game. It may be a family member or anybody that may have passed away in your family," shared Grubbs. "I'm playing for [Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers coach] Tayler Polk because he has given me the tools to be able to play at an elite level."
Polk was an addition to the coaching staff from this offseason, following Sumrall over from the Troy Trojans coaching staff.
The Trojans linebackers were a major strength of the team, so it is easy to see his impact given that Grubbs is also playing at a career-best level.
The fifth-year senior has 39 tackles this season with six for a loss. He has tied his career-best with three sacks and has had his first two career interceptions.
Grubbs has been a much more consistent linebacker this season and has been huge for this new coaching staff.
The past two seasons have been exactly what the linebacker hoped for when he came to the school from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last season. He made sure to thank the fans as well.
"Also the community of New Orleans and the people that have supported me throughout my career. It's really special to be able to put on a good show for them," said the linebacker.
The New Orleans native was just a two-star recruit out of Holy Cross high school when he committed to the Bulldogs. Despite three solid seasons there, he was a zero-star recruit out of the transfer portal.
He has been a clear leader for the Tulane defense since joining the team. He finished just behind Jesus Machado for the team lead in tackle last season and currently holds the lead for himself this year.
With playoffs hopes still alive, his play will be key down the stretch. Remaining consistent will be a massive boost to the defense.