Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball Developing Glaring Offensive Weakness
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team has found a good amount of success during the 2024-25 season.
They are 12-10 overall with a 6-3 record in American Athletic Conference play. The team has already surpassed their AAC win total from last year when they were in a tie for last place with a 5-13 record.
Only two games out of first place, the Green Wave have put themselves in a position to potentially earn a double-bye during the AAC Tournament. The top four seeds automatically advance into the quarterfinals.
If they want to hold onto their top four spot in the standings, there is one glaring weakness on offense that has to get figured out; their 3-point shooting.
Tulane is an incredibly efficient offensive team. Their 47.4% from the field is second-best in the conference, with only the Memphis Tigers shooting at a higher clip.
But, they have begun trending in the wrong direction with their shooting percentage and their inability to consistently knock down 3-pointers is the culprit.
In their previous two games, against Memphis and the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, the Green Wave have shot 36.2% and 39.6%, the first instances of them failing to make at least 40% during conference play.
Against the Tigers, the Green Wave was 4-for-24 from 3-point range. Against the Golden Hurricanes, they were 7-of-22. But, if the 5-for-8 shooting clip provided by Rowan Brumbaugh gets taken away, the rest of the team was an ugly 2-for-14.
The downswing has coincided with two of their best shooters, leading score Kaleb Banks and star freshman Kam Williams, both going ice cold.
Banks missed all five of his 3-point attempts in those two games and Williams went just 1-for-7. Asher Woods, who is making only 29.2% of his long-range attempts on the season, went 2-for-9 in their last two contests.
Tulane isn’t a high-volume or overly efficient 3-point shooting team, but they need their best shooters to get back on track for them to find more success in the second half of the AAC schedule.
Brumbaugh has been a one-man show recently, single-handedly buoying the team’s 3-point shooting percentage on his own.
Throughout the campaign he has made 37.5% of his 3-point attempts, as he, Banks and Williams, are the only Green Wave players averaging more than one 3-pointer per game.
It would certainly be nice for Tulane to get into a rhythm against the UTSA Roadrunners on Wednesday night, a team they scored 92 points against earlier this season, before facing off with the hard-nosed defense of the North Texas Mean Green over the weekend.