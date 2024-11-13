Tulane Green Wave Off to Scorching Hot Start in One Key Offensive Statistic
The Tulane Green Wave has done exactly what a team is supposed to do when facing overmatched opponents; blow them out.
In their first three games of the season, they have outscored the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, UL-Monroe Warhawks and Alcorn State Braves 240-157, winning by an average of 27.7 points per game.
For a young team with so many new faces, getting off to that kind of start, regardless of the level of competition, was imperative. It provides a glimpse into what could come down the road, especially once chemistry, cohesion and experience are gained by all.
For the last two seasons, the Green Wave have been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the nation. They averaged 79.9 points per game in the 2022-23 campaign and 81.9 last season, finishing 19th and 20th in the nation.
It was needed for the team to remain competitive as they struggled to consistently slow down their opponents. What made the offensive attack so different was that they weren’t relying on 3-point shooting like so many other teams.
Tulane was aggressive at attacking the basket, drawing fouls and getting to the charity stripe. They were 17th in makes and 36th in attempts two years ago, and fourth and second just last season.
Ranking 30th in shooting percentage but playing at a slow pace, there was room for growth for this offense to be taken to the next level. With the infusion of talent to this year’s roster, we are seeing what could be a very dangerous, multi-faceted offensive attack.
The Green Wave, through three games, are putting more of an emphasis on 3-point shooting, making 11.7 per game at a 41.7 percent clip. The shooting percentage would have been first in men’s college basketball last season.
In the early going, transfer Kaleb Banks from the Indiana Hoosiers has been on fire from long-range. He has already made for 3-pointers with Tulane than he did in two seasons in Bloomington, as he is 11-of-19 on the season.
Fellow transfer Rowan Brumbaugh, from the Georgetown Hoyas, is 10-of-21 from 3-point range along with owning a 17-to-2 assist to turnover ratio, filling their gigantic hole at the point guard position.
Mari Jordan, another transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs, is 5-of-9 from distance on the season, and highly touted freshman Kam Williams is 6-of-16.
The change in offensive shot selection will make the Green Wave a more dangerous team. It will then open up space for their players to attack the rim and keep up the aggressiveness they have been known for in recent seasons.