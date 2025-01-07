Tulane Green Wave Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Changing Positions Instead
One of the positions that the Tulane Green Wave had to focus on replenishing the depth chart for after the season was quarterback.
Their starter in 2024, redshirt freshman Darian Mensah, put his name into the transfer portal early in the process. Before they knew it, he was on the move, committing to the Duke Blue Devils for what turned out to be an incredible sum of money.
Reports eventually surfaced that Duke made Mensah the unofficial highest-paid player in college football, agreeing to a deal that will pay him $8 million.
His backup, Ty Thompson, also placed his name in the transfer portal along with veteran Kai Horton.
When their season officially ended with a loss to the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl, finding some depth at the most important position in the game was the No. 1 priority for Jon Sumrall and his staff.
They set a goal of bringing in three quarterbacks, some with previous experience as a starter at the collegiate level, and have certainly achieved it.
Kadin Semonza, formerly of the Ball State Cardinals, was the third quarterback transfer to commit to Tulane. He joins veteran T.J. Finley, a sixth-year senior who previously played with the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas State Bobcats and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Donovan Leary, who comes from the Illinois Fighting Illini.
That depth chart now has another member, as Thompson has officially withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will be returning to the Green Wave for a second year.
A former top 100 recruit who began his career with the Oregon Ducks, he joined Tulane as a transfer last year.
Many expected him to become the starter in 2024, but he was beaten out by Mensah during the offseason and took over as the backup. He had a semi-regular weekly role, as the coaching staff took advantage of his rushing ability.
In the regular season, Thompson completed 6-of-11 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, adding 40 rushes for 243 yards and six more scores on the ground.
He received the start in the Gasparilla Bowl but struggled with a chance to showcase his skills. He completed only 11-of-29 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 33-8 loss.
However, that looked to be the last time he will play quarterback.
Thompson won't be returning to bolster the team's depth under center. Instead, he will be changing positions, as Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports has learned that he will be moving to tight end.
This could be a good move for Thompson, as playing time at the position will be readily available. Alex Bauman, the team's starter in 2024, transferred to the Miami Hurricanes. His backup, Reggie Brown, was part of this year's graduating class and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.