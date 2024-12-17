Tulane Green Wave Sign Veteran Quarterback TJ Finley From Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave have made a huge move in the transfer portal by bringing in veteran quarterback TJ Finley for what will be his fifth school in six years.
Finley will arrive to Tulane from Western Kentucky with a chance to win the starting job after he lost that title with the Hilltoppers this year following an early season-injury.
The year prior, Finley played the full season for Texas State and helped to lead the Bobcats to an 8-win campaign that resulted in their first bowl appearance in the history of the program.
He threw for 3,439 yards in 13 games with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, the best and most complete performance of his career to that point.
Before Texas State, Finley had stints with two SEC teams, beginning his career at LSU in 2020 where he appeared in five games for the Tigers as a freshman and put up 941 yards passing, five touchdowns, and five interceptions.
He transferred to Auburn after the 2020 season and appeared in 13 games over two years from 2021-22.
In those 13 games, Finely threw 1,258 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions before he left for Texas State after the 2022 season.
Overall for his career, he has thrown over 6,000 yards in 34 games with 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Now, he will get one more shot to likely be a starting quarterback after Darian Mensah transferred to Duke and Ty Thompson is also set to leave after the bowl game.
If Mensah and Thompson alone weren't enough, the Wave also have lost their third string quarterback Kai Horton to the portal.
It's an unfortunate reality of the state of college football where Jon Sumrall is forced into the transfer portal after all three quarterbacks he spent a full year developing immediately bolted for the portal instead of staying and competing, but it's nothing new.
Landing a quarterback with the experience of Finley is likely the best case scenario for Tulane after losing Mensah, who was one of the most sought after players in the entire portal.
Believe it or not, even though he has been in college for what will now be his sixth season, Finley will actually have two years of eligibility remaining.
If things go according to plan and Finley takes the reigns, it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be the Green Wave's quarterback for the next two seasons.