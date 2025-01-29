Tulane Green Wave Players Settling Into Roles and Results Are Following
The Tulane Green Wave knew that it would take some time for things to come together on the court during the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season.
Their roster was overhauled, as there isn’t a single senior amongst the group and a majority of the players had yet to log any significant playing time at the Division I level.
Head coach Ron Hunter knew that patience would have to be exhibited, but there were certainly some points where the growing pains were tougher to deal with. At one point earlier in the campaign, the team lost seven out of nine games, including six in a row.
There were late-game miscues and meltdowns leading to losses and inconsistent performances on the offensive side of the ball.
Coming off a season in which the Green Wave finished in a tie for last in the American Athletic Conference, it certainly felt like this year things could head in that direction as well.
However, the team buying in on the defensive end gave them a foundation to rely on heading into AAC play. Hunter’s unique matchup defense, which relies on both zone and man-to-man principles, isn’t easy to pick up but his players have answered the call more often than not.
That, combined with a rotation that has come into clear focus and players understanding and excelling in their roles, has led to a lot of success thus far in conference play.
Hunter looks to have settled on a nine-man rotation with each player filling a specific role to help the team win games.
Kaleb Banks is the go-to option offensively, leading the way with 17.5 points. He also leads the team with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, as he gets the job done on both ends of the floor.
Point guard Rowan Brumbaugh has emerged as the No. 2 option offensively and remains the main initiator of the offense. When he isn’t running the show, big man Gregg Glenn III has showcased his playmaking abilities, doing a little bit of everything for the team.
Freshman Kam Williams has turned into a two-way star, earning the trust of the coaching staff early in the season and continuing to play at a high level.
Rounding out the starting lineup is Asher Woods, who fills the gaps on a nightly basis and emerged early on as a leader for the young team.
Off the bench, the energy of forward Tyler Ringgold has been imperative to the team getting off to a hot start in AAC play. His effort is infectious and his teammates feed off of him.
Mari Jordan, one of the team’s prized transfers, has settled into the sixth-man role and provides instant offense off the bench.
The minutes of freshman point guard KJ Greene and backup center Percy Daniels will fluctuate from time to time, but both have become part of a rotation that has been settled on by Hunter.
With a 5-2 record in the AAC, Tulane has already matched its amount of conference wins from last season. Currently sitting in the No. 3 spot, they have a chance to cement their status as one of the top teams when they host the No. 19 ranked Memphis Tigers on Thursday night at Devlin Fieldhouse.