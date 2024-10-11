Tulane Green Wave Playmaker Believes Best Is Yet To Come for Offense
The Tulane Green Wave are probably a little disappointed that they are heading on bye this week. With how they have been performing on the offensive side of the ball, they would have loved to keep that momentum going.
Coming off a dominating 71-20 victory over the UAB Blazers, that unit is clicking on all cylinders. No matter the play call and who gets the ball in their hands, that person is performing and getting the job done.
“We prepared better and came out knowing we wanted to win more than they (the Blazers) did,” wide receiver Yulkeith Brown said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “It felt great because you could tell as the game went on they were just ready to go home, and we were just ready to keep scoring.”
That kind of offensive explosion is one that Brown knew was coming. He had nothing but positive words to share about the scheme offensive coordinator Joe Craddock has put together.
“Honestly, I just feel like this OC puts the ball in the hands of his playmakers early, and he’s not scared to take that many shots. He’s going to throw it, and he just trusts his guys more,” Brown said.
In his second season with the Green Wave after two years with Texas A&M, he is on pace for career-high numbers across the board. He caught two touchdowns in the third quarter alone against UAB, matching his season total from 2023 and setting a career-high with three total on the year.
Brown knows as much as anyone how incredible these improvements on offense are.
Last year, the team never had more than 37 points; they have already reached that mark four times and have scored at least 19 in every contest. Averaging 42.5 points per game, the program’s record of 45 could be within reach.
Especially because we may not have seen them at their best quite yet.
“I’m not going to lie,” Brown said, “we’re playing our best ball, and it’s only going to get better in my opinion just because as a unit we are growing, bonding and coming together. The more that happens, the more it’s going to be scary.”
Not only are they getting more comfortable in the scheme head coach Jon Sumrall and Craddock have put together, but the schedule offers several favorable matchups for more offensive outbursts.
The Rice Owls, Charlotte 49ers, North Texas Mean Green, and Temple Owls all rank 88th or worse right now in scoring defense. There is potential to really light the scoreboard up with how much talent this offense possesses.
Even when a play doesn’t go according to plan, the team finds a way to produce. Brown explained that the trick play Ty Thompson found him for his second touchdown of the day wasn’t designed for him; he even gave his receiver gloves to coach Chris Sheridan on the sideline.
“We’ve been practicing that trick play for two weeks, and I have never gotten the ball,” he said. “I’m talking about never. I’m thinking I’m just going to run somebody off. The DB just left me open for a second, and Ty saw it and hit me.”
That speaks volumes to just how well-prepared this team is. It is one of the reasons why projections for Tulane for the remainder of the season are so favorable.