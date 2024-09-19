Tulane Green Wave Predicted To Be Shut Out of 2025 NFL Draft
The Tulane Green Wave have some intriguing talent on their roster, but how will that translate to results in the next NFL draft?
A consensus big board from Mock Draft Database has no Green Wave players listed within the top 300 players, meaning that they are not currently expected to have anyone taken in the upcoming draft.
The top consensus rated player for Tulane is newcomer wide receiver Mario Williams at No. 350. At least one source has him at least draftable, peaking at No. 232.
Williams is at his third stop in his college career, previously going to the Oklahoma Sooners out of high school and the a two-year stint with the USC Trojans.
He was a four star prospect and a Top-20 player coming out of Florida with very high expectations. While he hasn't been bad in the past, he also has never been the alpha dog in the room.
Though it's just three games into his time with the Green Wave, he looks to have finally turned that corner that people have been waiting on.
The senior has 13 catches for 288 yards. While he hasn't found the end zone, he's been a big play threat in this offense.
Tulane's next highest player was actually Ty Thompson at No. 396 with a peak right outside of the draft at No. 273.
That assessment was likely even made when it was assumed that he would be the starting quarterback for the Green Wave this season.
Much like Williams, Thompson was a highly regard high school prospect that hasn't been able to make his mark on a team.
He sat behind Bo Nix and Anthony Brown with the Oregon Ducks and then obviously lost the job to Darian Mensah at Tulane.
He's been able to put together an interesting red zone role in the offense, though, with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in limited opportunities.
While he will likely transfer again after this season to use up his last season of eligibility, there is enough athleticism to have some team interested as an undrafted free agent.
The most shocking ranking was defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins, who is currently at No. 482 with a peak of No. 380.
Jenkins should absolutely get some attention in the draft as someone that provides some solid pass rush upside up the middle. Missed tackles have always been a thorn in his side and likely has caused a lot of people to be more down on him.
Still, 42 pressures from up the middle with six sacks last season will likely have some coach intrigued enough to take a chance on him.