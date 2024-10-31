Tulane Green Wave Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis Against Charlotte
The Tulane Green Wave conclude the final leg of a five-day, two-game road trip when they face the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday at Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. central on ESPN.
The Green Wave (6-2, 4-0 in AAC) enters the game having won five straight contests, including all four of its American Athletic Conference games.
Tulane is looking to claim a victory on a Thursday night for the second time this year and set themselves up for 10 days of rest before they host Temple for a homecoming game at Yulman Stadium. After that, it's a sprint to the finish to try and get into the AAC title game for the third straight year.
The 49ers (3-5, 2-2) have been up and down since conference play began and even though they're coming off a competitive game against Memphis, Charlotte is basically out of the conference title game race.
The 49ers have enough offensive talent to play spoiler. But the question is whether they have the defensive ability to slow down the Green Wave. If Charlotte does, it can be a competitive game.
Tulane is hoping that it can keep this game non-competitive. The Green Wave needs a win to continue to enhance its case of getting the Group of Five at-large berth into the College Football Playoff, should it win the conference.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 37, Charlotte 17
I've written about this during the week. When Charlotte struggles on defense, they tend to lose by big numbers. When they don't, it tends to be a low-scoring game. Charlotte’s three wins are Against Rice, East Carolina and Gardner Webb. I wouldn't discount this game being close early, but with the amount of offensive firepower the Green Wave bring into this game, I don't think they'll be leaving anything to chance. Tulane will have a lead by halftime and pull away.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Tulane 45, Charlotte 13
The Green Wave should not be impacted too much by the short week, as they escaped the North Texas game with limited injuries. After the huge day by running back Makhi Hughes, look for Tulane to pound the rock again. Charlotte is 110th in the nation with 185 rushing yards per game. It should be a big day for the Green Wave running backs.