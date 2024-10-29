Tulane Tightens Grip on Path to Another Conference Championship Game
Another week and another win for the Tulane Green Wave keeps them locked in on reaching the American Athletic Conference championship game for the third straight year.
After Week 9 action in the American Athletic Conference, three teams remained undefeated in league action, with the Green Wave (6-2, 4-0 in AAC) remaining among them with a 45-37 win over North Texas.
The win over the Mean Green made them bowl eligible, but their sights are set higher than that.
The other two undefeated teams in the AAC are the service academies — the Army West Point Black Knights (7-0, 6-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (6-1, 4-0).
Army was off on Saturday and has two league games remaining, along with non-conference matchups against Air Force, Notre Dame and Navy, with the last one played the Saturday after the AAC title game.
While the Fighting Irish ended Navy’s shot at an undefeated season with a 51-14 win, the Midshipmen are still in the race for the AAC title game — and they’re on a collision course with Tulane as long as the two teams keep winning.
The Green Wave plays on short rest this week as they head back to New Orleans and then fly to Charlotte on Wednesday to play the 49ers on Thursday night.
The 49ers (3-5, 2-2) absorbed a 33-28 loss to Memphis on Saturday, a loss that puts Charlotte in a real bind when it comes to making the title game. The 49ers now need to beat Tulane on Thursday to have any shot.
Memphis (7-1, 3-1), meanwhile, stayed in the race with the win, though the Tigers will need some help as their league loss is to Navy. The Tigers and the Green Wave face each other in the regular-season finale on Thanksgiving in New Orleans.
So, while Tulane controls its own destiny, there are still hurdles ahead. One hurdle that doesn’t exist is Army, as the two don’t play each other. But if both remain undefeated in AAC action, the two will face each other in the title game.
AAC Championship Game Race
Remaining Schedules
Army West Point: vs. Air Force, No. 2; at North Texas, Nov. 9; vs. Notre Dame, Nov. 23; vs. UTSA, Nov. 30; vs. Navy, Dec. 14.
Navy: at Rice*, Nov. 2; at USF*, No. 9; vs. Tulane*, No. 16; at East Carolina*, Nov. 29; vs. Army, Dec. 14.
Tulane: at Charlotte*, Thursday; vs. Temple*, Nov. 9; at Navy*, Nov. 16; vs. Memphis*, Nov. 28.
Memphis: at UTSA*, Nov. 2; vs. Rice*, Nov. 8; vs. UAB*, Nov. 16; at Tulane*, Nov. 28.
*-AAC game