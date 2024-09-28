Tulane Green Wave Puts AAC on Notice with Dominant Victory over South Florida
The Tulane Green Wave dominated in the first American Athletic Conference game of the season, winning 45-10 over the South Florida Bulls. What many anticipated as a dogfight between these two conference teams was anything but, as Tulane dominated in all facets of the game.
The Green Wave looked like a different team on the field after going 2-2 in nonconference play, including a tough battle against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns just last week. Head coach Jon Sumrall had his Tulane team ready to begin AAC play.
It was truly a breakout game for Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah, as he exposed the USF defense all game.
Mensah and the Green Wave offense immediately capitalized on the home-field atmosphere at Yulman Stadium with a score on the first drive. The Tulane quarterback started the opening drive with a 34-yard pass to Alex Bauman. They capped off the first possession with a five-yard rushing touchdown by Makhi Hughes.
Hughes showed why he was the leading rusher in the AAC just a season ago as he picked up two rushing touchdowns on the day. He finished the day with 61 yards and two scores on 17 carries.
The Tulane passing game started 10-10 with 162 yards before a drop to end the team's fourth drive of the game with the first Green Wave punt of the contest. The first incompletion didn't come until just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Mensah ended the first half with three passing touchdowns, including two to USC transfer Mario Williams. The Redshirt Freshman ended the day with 326 yards passing and three touchdowns. The entire Tulane squad picked up 528 yards of total offense in the matchup.
It was an all-around great day for the Green Wave offensively.
The Tulane Green Wave defense started off strong, shutting down the Bulls with a three-and-out drive. They forced punts on the first four South Flordia drives to begin the contest.
South Flordia found the endzone for the first time right before the half on their seventh drive of the game, but not after turning over the ball on two consecutive drive-ending fumbles. One of the turnovers was recovered by Rayshawn Pleasant, who had another solid game this weekend after taking a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown just a week ago.
South Florida’s star Quarterback Byrum Brown left the game in the third quarter with an injury, and did not return.
Tulane stopped the South Florida running game to only 24 yards on the day. The Bulls entered the weekend 25th in the country with 217 rushing yards per game.
After the win, the Tulane Green Wave moves to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. They have now won 11 straight games in conference play. They will continue their AAC schedule by traveling to Birmingham to take on UAB.