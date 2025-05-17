Tulane Green Wave's Freshman Center Fielder Extends Lengthy Hit Streak
There has not been much to write home about for the Tulane Green Wave baseball program this weekend.
After dropping the series to the Charlotte 49ers with losses in the first two games, the Green Wave has one more opportunity to improve its record in American Athletic Conference play, while trying to gain back some momentum heading into the conference tournament.
Not all was bad in the 12-1 loss on Friday, however. Leading off the bottom of the third inning, freshman centerfielder Jason Wachs lined the first pitch of the at-bat to left field for a single, extending his lengthy hitting streak to 18 games and his on-base streak to 21 games.
Tulane Green Wave Frosh Jason Wachs Extends Hit Streak to 18 Games
It has been a magnificent breakout campaign for the freshman. With one game remaining in the regular season, Wachs has batted .338/.464/.441 with 13 extra-base hits and 17 RBI across 145 at-bats in 46 games. Wachs leads the team in batting average, while ranking third on the team in OPS (.905) and fourth on the team in hits (49).
The current streak has been something to watch for Tulane. Wachs started the streak with a batting average of just .267, but has seen that quickly rise with his stellar performance that started on April 5.
Since that time, the outfielder has hit to a .414 average with 29 hits, nine doubles, one triple, six RBI, 20 runs scored, 15 walks and an on-base percentage of .511. His 21-game on-base streak is a career-high, along with his 18-game hitting streak, which is also the longest such streak from any Green Wave player this year.
The home run power may not be there for the center fielder, who has yet to hit his first home run at the college level. But if Wachs can continue to hit at this rate, the future is bright for the freshman and the Tulane baseball program, and manager Jay Uhlman has a player to build around for the future.