Tulane Green Wave Set to Face Tested and Experienced USF Team to Begin AAC Play
The Tulane Green Wave is prepping for its first conference game under new head coach Jon Sumrall this Saturday against the South Florida Bulls.
On Tuesday, Sumrall met with the media to discuss the nonconference schedule after the Green Wave's 41-33 victory over the Lousiana Ragin Cajuns. He then shifted his focus to this week's matchup, the first AAC game of the Green Wave's schedule against the South Flordia Bulls.
Their AAC rival has had no issue putting up points this season, averaging 32 points per game, and is battle-tested due to its tough schedule to begin the year. Although the Bulls are also 2-2 like Tulane, both of their losses have only come from teams ranked in the Top 10 in the country, according to the AP Poll.
“A team that is very veteran, I was looking at their roster last night, and out of their 22 starters between offense and defense, 16 of them are Seniors, and I think five more of them are juniors. That usually bodes well for opportunities to be successful,” said Surmall when meeting with the media.
With the team's experience and the matchups they have already played against this season, they should be more than ready to travel to New Orleans to take on the Green Wave.
The USF offense will be led by Junior Byrum Brown, a dual-threat quarterback in his second full season as the Bulls' starter under center. “Really good football player. He’s the straw that serves the drink if you will. He makes it go.” He is coming off his best game of the season through the air, as he put up 254 yards passing against the Miami Hurricanes, the eighth-ranked team in the country.
He also emphasized the need to stop one of their best players, Sean Atkins, a Grad Student who is the team's top wide receiver. “38 is a dude. He plays the game the right way. He’s involved in their special teams, too.” He currently has 24 receptions for 289 yards on the season, averaging 12 yards per catch. He also has a passing touchdown on the season, which was caught by Brown.
The South Florida running game is strong. They have three good backs, so it's a big-time challenge for our defense. I think they play as fast as anyone in the country,” according to Sumrall.
Not including Brown, who leads the team with 281 yards on the ground, Kelley Joiner (251), Nay’Qyan Wright (199), and Ta’Ron Keith (106) all have over 100 yards so far this season. They enter the weekend 25th in the country with 217 rushing yards per game.
Tulane must make some critical defensive adjustments if it intends to pick up the first conference win under the Sumrall coaching era and move to 3-2 on the season.
One of the biggest ones will be limiting the ‘explosive runs’ from their opponent. To begin the second half last week against Louisiana, Tulane took a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Rayshawn Pleasant. Immediately on the next drive, the Green Wave defense allowed an extensive run of 73 yards by Cajuns Bill Davis. Those will need to be cleaned up before facing one of the best running offenses in the nation.
“We have given up too many long runs, sometimes it's leverage on the football, sometimes it's wrapping your arms on tackles, and sometimes it's just being assignment sound. There are a lot of things we need to be better at.”
The opening kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 12 pm EST and will air on ESPNU at Yulman Stadium.