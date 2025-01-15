Tulane Green Wave Special Teams Playmaker Recognized for Performance
The Tulane Green Wave had a lot of standout performers that contributed to the first season under head coach Jon Sumrall being such a success.
While the season ended on a low note, losing three matchups in a row, it shouldn’t overshadow all of the positives that occurred. The team won nine games for a third consecutive year, the first time in program history that has occurred.
They also played for the American Athletic Conference Championship for a third straight year. Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Army West Point Black Knights, who had a program record winning a 12-win campaign.
One of the players who was a standout all season for the Green Wave was cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant.
The West Monroe, Louisiana product was a breakout performer for the team in his sophomore year, setting career highs across the board as he was a regular part of the defensive and special teams game plans.
Pleasant recorded 35 total tackles on the season with three passes defended and one interception.
His forced turnover was a memorable one, as he helped change the tide in the team’s season opener against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Knocking on the door to score before halftime, all of the momentum changed when their quarterback, Eli Sawyer, threw a pass that was intercepted. What could have been a 14-7 or 14-3 game going into halftime was instead a 21-0 lead for Tulane as Pleasant returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown.
That was the first of three touchdowns that the dynamic cornerback would score during the season.
Against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, he took a kickoff return 94 yards to the house that helped his team win the game 41-33. Two weeks later against the UAB Blazers, he returned another kickoff for a touchdown, this time going 100 yards.
Those impressive feats were enough for Pleasant to make ESPN’s college football 2024 All-America Team.
He was selected as the second-team returner, with UAB’s Kam Shanks being named to the first team. The dynamic Blazers playmaker did his work as a punt returner, leading the nation with 329 yards and two scores.
Pleasant finished the year with 13 kickoff returns for 449 yards and two scores. He was named to the Sporting News All-America First Team as a kick returner.
The cornerback will be returning to the Green Wave for the 2025 season, as reports of him entering his name into the transfers portal were false.