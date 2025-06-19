Tulane Green Wave Star Offensive Lineman Named Preseason All-American
Excitement is extremely high for the upcoming Tulane Green Wave football season.
Headed into the second year of the Jon Sumrall era after losing a bit of momentum down the stretch last campaign, the hope is that a more complete season is loading for the Wave and they will be able to possibly compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
More News: Tulane's Pass Rush Could Be Elite With Their Two Edge Rusher Transfer Additions
If that is going to happen, one of the main reasons is going to be their superstar offensive lineman Shadre Hurst.
While Tulane fans already are aware just how good Hurst is, it seems the national media is starting to take notice as well. Hurst was named as 2025 Preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
More News: Tulane Continues Offensive Recruiting Success With KeyShaun Coleman Commitment
Hurst, who is a redshirt junior, was named by Steele as a Fourth Team Preseason All-American at guard. Perhaps more impressive than that is the fact that he is one of just three non-Power Four players named to any of Steele's All-American teams at all.
Joining him on the fourth team were Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson as well as Boise State tackle Kage Casey.
More News: College Football Analysts Highlight Strong Traits of New Tulane Football Recruit
Hurst started all 14 games for the Green Wave last year and 13 of them at left guard, helping the unit to become one of the best in the AAC.
Heading into now what will be his third season playing, Hurst is going to try to lead another dominant unit that will need to be at his best in order for Tulane to get anywhere near where they want to be.
The pressure only just got a little bit higher with this recognition, but chances are that the big guard is going to be up to the challenge.
His first chance to prove it comes on August 30 with a massive non-conference Big 10 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.