Tulane Green Wave Upsets Temple Owls On Sherese Pittman’s Go-Ahead Jumper
Sherese Pittman’s go-ahead jumper with 28 seconds left lifted the Tulane Green Wave to a 62-60 victory over the Temple Owls in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The win lifted the Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 American) to a victory over one of the top teams in the conference as the Owls (12-7, 6-2) saw their four-game winning streak snapped.
Pittman tied the game at 60-60 with 2:06 left on a lay-up. From there, both Tulane and Temple had chances to take the lead. The Owls took three shots at the basket after assuming possession around the one-minute mark, but all of their shots missed and Temple turned the ball over on a rebound attempt with 42 seconds left.
The Green Wave came to the other end, Pittman received an entry pass, dribbled once and turned around to make the basket to give the Green Wave the lead.
From there, the Owls did everything possible to tie after taking a timeout with 16 seconds left. Tiarra East missed a jumper, Kaylah Turner missed a 3-pointer and Tulane’s Victoria Keenan grabbed the rebound and was fouled with four seconds left.
Keenan had a chance to ice the game but missed both free throws and the Owls got one more chance to tie or win the game.
But the Green Wave made it difficult on them. With two fouls to give, Tulane fouled on the entry pass two plays in a row, trimming the clock down less than two seconds. East took a last-second 3-pointer that hit the backboard and the iron but didn’t fall.
Amira Mabry led Tulane with 19 points, shooting 9-of-11 for the game. She also had five rebounds. Kendall Sneed scored 16 points with three rebounds and two assists. Kyren Whittington added 15 points with four assists, three steals and a block.
Pittman only scored eight points, but she also had six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
Temple’s Tarriyonn Gray had a huge game, leading all scorers with 23 points. She made five 3-pointers. She also had eight rebounds and three steals. Turner added 10 points, along with two assists.
East, one Temple’s top players, was held to six points and shot just 2-for-19 from the field. She missed all seven of her 3-point attempts.
Earlier this week, the Green Wave’s game with USF was postponed due to Winter Storm Enzo, which brought more than a foot of snow to New Orleans and spread winter weather from the bayou to Florida. The game has not been rescheduled.
The week ahead will see the Green Wave play both games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
On Wednesday, Tulane will host FAU at 6:30 p.m. central. Then, on Saturday, UAB visits at 2 p.m. Both games are set to be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on 88.3 FM.