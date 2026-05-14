Tulane Lands Arizona State Transfer Who Hails from Switzerland

Tulane continues to build their size at the rim with the addition of the 7'1", Dakar, Senegal native, Dame Salane. Salane moved to the United States during high school, and he graduated from Stafford High School in Texas.

Arizona State University Athletics

Professional Experience

The Senegalese played the '24-'25 season in the Swiss Basketball League with the Lugano Tigers. He got his start with the U23 team where he dominated. He was averaging 14.7 points on 52.4% shooting with 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Not only is his offensive value very high, but he's able to contribute to the other end of the floor as well.

Salane spent this previous year with the ASU Sun Devils as a freshman and the Big 12's ninth ranked international player. However, the big wouldn't see much of the floor and transferred to Tulane after just one year.

The Bigger the Better

The sheer size of Salane contributes a ton to Tulane's rim protection. Being able to help when players are beat, and an easy recovery with that long, slender build can contribute to some easy fast break points.

His ability to get to the rim with that build can add some quick and easy buckets for anything directly under the rim. Despite his size, he's relatively nimble as well, playing the pick and roll game and taking advantage of space.

Salane also holds a pretty fadeaway as well. He is not afraid to play physical, but might need to be more of a presence in boxing out.

The Additions So Far...

The addition of Dame Salane brings the total number of transfers acquired to eight: three guards and five forwards. Those five forwards are also the last five signings that Tulane basketball has gained.

Tulane's direction has lead them to focus a little more toward forwards, which could mean that they viewed that area as a position of need more so than a guard. However, TU still signed three of them which was needed especially after both of their starting guards departed for the portal in April.