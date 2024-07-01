Tulane Cornerback Ransaw Rated Within Top 5 Defensive Transfers
After three seasons with the Troy Trojans, cornerback Caleb Ransaw made the move to the American Athletic Conference and transferred with head coach Jon Sumrall to the Tulane Green Wave. According to On3 Sports, Ransaw was rated the fifth-highest defensive transfer of the offseason.
In his three seasons with the Trojans, Ransaw posted 81 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles and one interception. His best season came in 2023 where Ransaw posted a career high in total tackles, solo tackles and assisted tackles.
Last season, the Green Wave were ranked the second-best defense in the AAC. Tulane posted an 11-3 overall record and went undefeated in conference play prior to their loss to SMU in the AAC championship game. Tulane had the most interceptions and second-most fumbles recovered in the conference as well.
The Green Wave will kick-off the season against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, August 29th at 7:00 PM. The game can be streamed on ESPN+. It is a home game for Tulane.