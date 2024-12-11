Tulane Reportedly Has Reached Out to Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Eric Rivers
Tulane is getting their bowl prep underway as they get set to face Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.
The Green Wave likely are disappointed in this result since they had a longshot path to the College Football Playoff before dropping their most recent contests against Memphis in the regular season finale and against Army in the AAC championship game.
What complicates things further is the opening of the transfer portal that has seen star quarterback Darian Mensah enter his name into consideration and meet with Duke as his first team during this period.
It's the unfortunate reality of being a Group of 5 school as players will look for opportunities elsewhere in a more high-profile conferences, especially in this NIL era where finances largely rule the sport of college football.
But things also work both ways, and since Tulane has presented themselves as a destination program at their level, they can be attractive to other players looking to make a move.
Someone they reportedly are targeting is standout transfer wide receiver Eric Rivers.
Per that report by Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Green Wave are one of the 40-plus teams who have reached out to the 5-foot-11 playmaker.
Rivers began his career at Memphis as a defensive back, committing to them as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, but after playing in seven games during his freshman season, he missed the following campaign with an injury and decided to become a wide receiver after transferring to Florida International.
That decision turned out to be a good one.
Rivers put together an incredible year this past season with the Panthers, putting up 1,172 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns that ranked him fifth and fourth at the FBS level.
His totals across the two years at FIU were 1,540 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns on 94 catches.
It will be a battle for the Green Wave to get this done, and there is no indication Rivers is interested in coming to New Orleans, but it's still notable they reached out to one of the most productive players in the transfer portal as they look to boost their offense for next season.