Two Tulane Track and Field Standouts Earn All-American Honors
Tulane's track and field team headed home from the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships with not just one, but two, All-Americans.
Silas Kiptanui qualified into the finals of the 3000 meter steeplechase after breaking his own school record, in an event that months ago he didn’t want to even run according to director of cross country and track and field Adrian Myers.
As the only Green Wave to qualify to the finals, everyone at Tulane was backing him.
After a hard fought race, he ended up 10th overall which earned him a Second-Team All-American accolade. When he crossed the finish line, the stopwatch read 8:32.2.
The NCAA Official Results has James Corrigan, of Brigham Young University, as this years’ national champion in this race with a time of 8:16.41.
During Kiptanui’s semifinal, he ran an impressive 8:25.5, which broke the school record, the mark he had set less than two weeks prior at the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Fla.
Prior to Kiptanui competing in this event, the Tulane record was held by Solomon Kandie with a time of 8:35.30.
Now, Kiptanui not only owns the school record with his blazing semifinals finish, but has the second and third-best times as well.
Bernard Cheruiyot is also bringing home All-America honors after an 18th place overall finish in the 10,000 meter race.
Cheruiyot was also named the 2025 AAC Freshman of the Year.
The track and field program is in great hands.
These two young men are just getting started in their careers and are already bringing home accolades that athletes dream of securing.
This was a great conclusion to a spectacular year for Tulane.
