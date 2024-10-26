Tulane Football: Green Wave Are Going Bowling For Third Straight Season
For the third straight season, the Tulane Green Wave are going bowling.
Jon Sumrall's team totaled 472 yards of offense on Saturday, holding off North Texas for a 45-37 win and qualifying for the postseason in his first season at the helm.
Battle For Most Rushing Yards In The American Continues
Going into Saturday's slate of games, Army quarterback Bryson Daily led the conference with 909 rushing yards. Behind him was Tulane running back Makhi Hughes with 744. Against the North Texas Mean Green, Hughes ran for over 100 yards through the first half. It marked his fifth 100-yard game and his third straight this season.
Hughes ended the game running for 195 yards and one touchdown on 30 attempts. His longest run of the day was for 41 yards. Hughes' 30 carries is a career-high. He is now at 939 rushing yards on the season, which leads the American. Daily and Army are on a bye this week.
Chandler Morris With A Big Game
Junior Chandler Morris leads the AAC in passing yards and touchdowns. Despite suffering a shoulder injury late into the third quarter, Morris finished the game by completing 38 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns. For Morris, his 38 completions is a career-high and the 449 passing yards is a season-high.
Tulane Defense Limits Mean Green Run Game
Entering Saturday, North Texas had the fifth-best rushing offense while the Green Wave had the fourth-best rushing defense in the conference. Tulane prevailed in that aspect of the game, as the Mean Green ran for 76 rushing yards, their season's lowest total.
What's Next?
With the 45-37 win, Tulane improves to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play. They will take on the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, October 31. As for North Texas, they will drop to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Mean Green will go to a bye week and then welcome No. 23 Army on Saturday, November 9.
