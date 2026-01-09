Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 9th, 2026

It's Thursday, January 9th, 2026, and with a new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

DB Macho Stevenson | FROM Texas Tech TO Tulane

Macho Stevenson hails from Shreveport, Louisiana. He stands at 6'0, 190 lbs. He has played the last two years at Texas Tech.

Most of his playing time comes from his first year as a Red Raider. He totaled 23 tackles, 13 solo tackles, 2 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. He didn't see much of the field in 2025, only playing one game against Kent State where he made one tackle.

Stevenson came out of high school as a three-star prospect, and has played well for Texas Tech. Stevenson is a quality addition to the Green Wave DB room, especially since he comes from an elite defensive school.

QB Zeon Chriss-Gremillion | FROM Houston TO Tulane

Originating from Baton Rouge as a five-star recruit, Zeon Chriss got his collegiate start at the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

The Louisianian weighs 210 lbs and stands at 6'3. Chriss wouldn't play much his first year, but would have a solid following year in 2023. He would throw for 1222-yards on 67.7% completion (153 attempts). He tossed 11 TDs, throwing 5 interceptions.

Chriss' time as a Ragin' Cajun came to end after 2023 though, as he transferred across the border to the Houston Cougars. Chriss failed to find the same rhythm he had at ULL, throwing for only 824-yards on 63.8% completion (130 attempts). He also regressed in his TD to INT ratio, flipping to four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Chriss only played four games this past season, with his most notable coming against Texas Tech, where he threw five completions on thirteen attempts for 93-yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

DE Reshad Sterling | FROM Houston TO Tulane

Reshad Sterling is a three-star recruit from Lutcher, Louisiana who committed to Houston this past year. At 6'3, 250 lbs, Sterling certainly has the size you would hope to see in a stud edge rusher.

Sterling didn't put much on film in 2025, only playing in one game that was against Stephen F. Austin. He tallied three total tackles with two of them being solo.

His three-star rating was confirmed on 247 Sports

DB E'zaiah Shine | RECOMMITTING

E'zaiah Shine is an outstanding Freshman from Daytona Beach, Florida. Coming in at 6'1, 185 lbs, the stud defensive back racked up 41 total tackles this year, with 33 of them being solo. He also clamped down on the competition, breaking up 7 passes over the year.

Shine has a bright future ahead, and we're sure fans are happy to see him back with the Wave next year.

OT Darion Reed | RECOMMITTING

Darion Reed hails from Fort Worth, Texas as 3-star recruit and the 93rd ranked player in Texas.

The massive lineman stands at 6' 7, 318 lbs. He only played four games in 2024 and started the first three games this past year.