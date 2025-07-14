Tulane Will Be Relying On Talented Big Man To Impact Frontcourt This Season
Last year, Gregg Glenn III had a breakout season for Tulane.
After averaging 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game as a sophomore for the Wave, Glenn soared to success in his junior year with 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.
Now, in his senior season, his role likely will have to grow.
The Green Wave lost leading rebounder Kaleb Banks, who transferred to DePaul.
Banks averaged 6.7 rebounds per game and was the second-leading scorer at 14.7 points per contest. After his departure, Glenn finds himself with a greater role, especially on the glass. After all, Banks grabbed 24 more offensive rebounds than Glenn did a season ago.
For Tulane to be effective, Glenn will need to secure rebounds at a similar rate to Banks.
The Green Wave bring in 7-footer Davion Bradford from East Tennessee State, who has averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game throughout the course of his college career. Yet, despite his imposing frame, Bradford has averaged no more than 21 minutes per contest even in his first season with Kansas State where he started in 25 of the 29 games he played.
If Tulane gives Bradford similar minutes, Glenn will have to do hold down this frontcourt unit.
For this Green Wave team to succeed, they will need a constant presence in the frontcourt, which will give more freedom to Tulane's talented group of guards led by Rowan Brumbaugh and Asher Woods.
The key to success in the interior will be Glenn, who now has two years of experience playing for head coach Ron Hunter.
Great expectations fall on the shoulders of Glen, but his talent gives him the potential to live up to them.
If he does, Tulane's March Madness drought may finally come to an end.
