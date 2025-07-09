Tulane Women’s Basketball Eyes Standout Leader for Upcoming Season
In only her freshman season, Kendall Sneed emerged as both a passer and a scorer. Sneed averaged 10.9 points and a team leading 4.1 assists per game. She also grabbed 4.0 rebounds per game and a team best 1.8 steals per game.
With her freshman success, Sneed is expected to be an even more integral part of this Tulane Women's Basketball team in her sophomore campaign.
Her best performance in her first year at Tulane was a 22-point and 11-assist double-double in an 83-81 victory over the Florida Gators. Additionally, she grabbed seven rebounds to solidify herself as the key component in a win against an SEC opponent.
While Sneed was remarkable last season, there are still a few areas for growth. Her three-point percentage was 17.9 percent, hitting seven out of her 39 attempts. In her sophomore year, she hopes to pull up both the percentage and the number of makes from three-point range.
Sneed can also reduce turnovers in her sophomore year. She averaged 4.4 turnovers a game, but for a freshman guard, turnover complications are quite common. If Sneed can continue her passing production while limiting turnovers, she can orchestrate this offense with the mastery required to take Tulane women's basketball to great places.
For Tulane basketball to get to the next level, a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, the development of the talented and promising Kendall Sneed will be a critical piece.
The Green Wave lost double-digit scoring guards, Kyren Whittington and Victoria Keenan. While the Wave brings in talented and experienced transfers, such as CC Mays from the Marshall Thundering Herd and Tamiah Robinson from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Sneed's role is likely to be elevated this year.
She has already proven herself as a scorer and passer, but she has some room to grow. If she does, this Tulane team can return to the big dance after a long drought.
