Tulane's Former Multi-Sport Star Devon Breaux Will Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame
Tulane is inducting an impressive group into their Hall of Fame with the 2025 class.
That includes Devon Breaux.
Breaux was a two-sport athlete competing in both football as wide receiver and in track and field. While he excelled in both, he was as extraordinarily gifted for the Track and Field Team.
He qualified to three separate regionals in the long jump (2012, 2014 and 2015). According to the Green Wave's website he was the first Tulane male athlete to qualify three separate times. In 2015 he was on the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championship in the long jump.
As expected out of any Hall of Fame inductee, his list of accolades is incredibly lengthy.
His final year of competing, he qualified to three postseason meets; the American Athletic Outdoor Championships, NCAA East Regionals and the NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
Breaux finished 19th nationally at the national championships in the long jump after a gold-medal finish at the AAC Outdoor Championships. With four additional top-five finishes throughout the year, he was named as an USTFCCA Honorable Mention All-American.
During his football career for the Green Wave, he primarily played wide receiver.
Breaux made appearances in 34 games in three seasons. He hauled in 38 catches for a total of 587 yards and five touchdowns. Fans would also see him with an occasional kickoff return, in which he averaged almost 22 yards per return.
Breaux grew up a short hour drive from Tulane in Donaldsonville, La. where he lettered six times in track and field and was a four-time letterman for the football team.
He was listed as a three-star athlete in both sports and one of the top the state of Louisiana had to offer. Arkansas State, Baylor University, Indiana University were among other schools that had interest him, but he chose to stay closer to home.
Breaux demonstrated athleticism no matter the discipline.
He will forever be cemented by Tulane by earning his way into the Hall of Fame.