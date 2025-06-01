Tulane Basketball Standout Leslie Vorpahl Earns Place in 2025 Hall of Fame
Tulane Green Wave women's basketball star Leslie Vorpahl is joining a prestigious group of athletes in the Hall of Fame 2025 Class.
Vorpahl was the second player in program history to have both over 1,000 career points and 500 assists. She holds the record for points with 1,255, previously held by current head coach Ashley Langford with 1,047. She also finished her career with 558 assists, third all-time.
At the time of her graduation she ranked 14th nationally among active Division1 players. Langford leads this career in the category with 722 and second belongs to Jamie Kaplan with 582, according to the Green Wave’s Official website.
These are not the only categories Vorpahl sits near the top in for Tulane’s leaderboard. Over her four years in the program she averaged 4.3 assists per contest, which is third all-time. In both career 3-pointers made, 192, and minutes played, 3,679, Vorpahl sits fourth all-time. Shooting over 36% from behind the arc during her career is also a Top 5 ranking for the program.
Vorpahl grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and had an impressive high school career before joining the Green Wave. She led her team to an overall 83-22 record and was a member of the All-District 26-5A Team.
As a true freshman she appeared at the guard position in 30 games with 14 starts. By the end of the season she was named to the conference All-Freshman Team after leading the team in free throw percentage and ranking second in assists, 3-points baskets, and 3-point percentage.
During her sophomore season she ranked in the Top 15 in four different categories in conference play — assists, steals, three pointers made per game, and an impressive 42.9 3-point percentage. Vorpahl also was named to the American Athletic Conference all-academic team.
Her junior and senior seasons were breakout years. In the 68 games played she did not miss a start. Both seasons she earned third-team all-conference selections and led the team in minutes played. She also had back-to-back seasons with the most assists in Division 1 basketball.
The conference voted her the most improved player in her junior season. She had a game with 11 assists which was the best in the league that year. Langford and Kaplan were the only players who had better seasons in terms of total assists. Kaplan leads this category with 209, Langford had 207, and Vorpahl dished out 189.
Her final year as a Green Wave she broke the single-game assist record with 15, previously held by Langford. By the end of conference play she led the league with a 41 three-point percentage