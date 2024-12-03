Tulane's Head Coach Linked to Another Power 4 Job Opening
Unsuccessful football programs around the country either have made changes, or will be making changes as they get ready for the offseason, and that could directly affect Tulane.
Jon Sumrall is going to be one of the hottest names on the market this winter.
After a wildly successful two-year stint at Troy where he only lost four games and won two Sun Belt conference titles, he took the vacant head coaching job at Tulane.
There were questions how me might perform.
The American Athletic Conference is a step up in class, and based on Willie Fritz building a powerhouse that had been disrupted with his decision to leave, nobody quite knew what to expect out of Sumrall in just his third-ever season as a head coach.
But, he passed with flying colors.
Despite losing against Memphis that likely knocks them out of College Football Playoff contention this year, Sumrall and the Green Wave will be playing for a conference title on Friday when they go on the road to face a motivated Army team looking to make history.
Tulane will need everyone on the same page to lift the trophy, which is why it's concerning Sumrall continues to be viewed as a candidate for some open jobs around the country.
Once Gus Malzahn stepped down from his post at UCF, the rising star immediately was listed as someone who could depart New Orleans for that job.
It won't just stop there, though.
Now, after another Power 4 school in Purdue fired their head man Ryan Walters, Sumrall is viewed by Pete Nakos of On3 as someone the Big Ten program will be interested in.
For Tulane, it's always concnering whenever a coach is linked to a greater job.
They just saw their longtime head coach take a different gig because it presented a Power 4 opportunity instead of competing at the Group of 5 level, and considering Sumrall is just 42 years old and has previously jumped ship for greener pastures, there's a chance that could happen again.
It's unlikely he would leave Tulane for Purdue, though.
Because of the expanded College Football Playoff field that now automatically has G5 representation built in, he would have a better chance of competing for championships in New Orleans than at one of the worst Big Ten programs.
Still, these openings will be something to monitor by the Green Wave faithful.