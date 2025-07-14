What Are the Toughest Tests for Tulane Football This Season?
Last season, Tulane finished with a 9-5 overall record and a 7-2 mark AAC conference play that included the championship game loss to Army.
Out of conference, the Green Wave went 2-3, which signals there still is some work to do if Tulane wants to achieve all of their postseason goals and potentially make a trip to the College Football Playoff.
When it comes to the upcoming campaign, there are not shortage of challenges on the schedule.
But who poses the greatest threat of defeating Tulane?
Out of conference, the Wave open with a Northwestern team that has the potential to be dangerous with the addition of SMU transfer Preston Stone at quarterback. Yet it is Tulane's final two non-conference games against Duke and Ole Miss that appear to present the biggest challenges.
The return of Wesley Williams, the leader in sacks for the Blue Devils a season ago, will particularly challenge the Green Wave's offensive line. And former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah will attack a Wave secondary led by Jack Tchienchou and Bailey Despanie that will need to step up to contain their former quarterback.
Even without Jaxson Dart at quarterback, who was taken in the first round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants, Tulane will have to contain an Ole Miss receiving trio featuring De'Zhaun Stribling, Cayden Lee and Harrison Wallace, all three who had more than 700 yards receiving last season.
Pressuring sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons with dynamic rushers Mo Westmoreland and Santana Hopper is a path to victory against the Rebels, and they will need to at least split those two games if they are going to be in CFP contention.
In conference, a rematch with a Memphis, team that beat Tulane last season, stands out.
Slowing down running back Greg Desrosiers Jr., who had three scores in his last contest against the Wave, will be critical in that match up.
Another conference test will be against Army, the reigning AAC champions, who bring back Noah Short, a threat in both the running and receiving game. UTSA and East Carolina also are tough, with the Roadrunners bringing back 3,424 yard and 25 touchdown passer Owen McCown, while the Pirates return star receiver Anthony Smith, who had 799 yards receiving last season.
While every matchup has the potential to add to the loss column, the daunting nature of Tulane's out of conference schedule presents the Green Wave with a massive opportunity.
If they can find ways to win against the Blue Devils and Rebels before they take care of their in-conference adversaries, then there is a potential path to the College Football Playoff.
