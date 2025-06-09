What Can Tulane Football Expect When They Face East Carolina University?
In the 2023-2024 season, the Tulane Green Wave traveled to Greenville, North Carolina to take on the East Carolina Pirates. Tulane left with a 13-10 victory in a defensive battle. This season, the Pirates will have chance at revenge on October 9th, the Green Wave's second test in conference play.
East Carolina's success last season was heavily tied to the performance of the offense. When scoring 30 or more points, the Pirates went 6-0. They finished 8-5 on the season. So to beat East Carolina, the Green Wave will need to slow down this Pirate offense.
East Carolina returns quarterback Katin Houser. Houser stepped up for the Pirates last season, going 5-2 as a starter with 2,006 yards in the air and 18 passing touchdowns. Houser's weakness was turning the ball over, throwing 11 interceptions last year. Returning safety Jack Tchienchou and Wofford transfer cornerback Isaiah Wadsworth are the two pieces in Tulane's secondary who are the most likely to record interceptions for the Wave.
Houser's receiving corps will be led by Anthony Smith. Smith led the Pirates in both receiving yards and recieving touchdowns with 799 yards and six touchdowns. East Carolina also has high expectations for Oklahoma transfer Jaquaize Pettaway. To help open up this passing attack, running backs London Montgomery and Marlon Gunn Jr. will have to step up for the Pirates, replacing the great production of Rahjai Harris.
East Carolina's defense has a few promising pieces. West Carolina transfer, Jordy Lowery, intercepted six passes for the Catamounts last year and could have a massive impact on this Pirate defense. Defensive end J.D. Lampley recorded 2.5 sacks in his Junior season and will lead East Carolina's defensive line this season. Safety Ja'Marley Riddle intercepted three passes in his impressive freshman season with the Pirates and will look to expand upon his success this year.
To have success against East Carolina, the Green Wave offense will almost assuredly need to have a big day, whether the quarterback is Kadin Semonza, Brendan Sullivan, or Donovan Leary. But ultimately, the Tulane defense will have to contain a Pirate offense with explosive potential.