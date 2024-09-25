Tulane Green Wave Freshman Named National FLEX Defender of the Week
The Tulane Green Wave had to come up with some creative ways to get points against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns this weekend and one of those sources received national acclaim for his performance.
As Pro Football Focus handed out their weekly awards for this past weekend of games, defensive back Jack Tchienchou was named both the Group of Five and National FLEX defender of the week for his role in the win.
Tchienchou finished with two tackles, but most importantly had a 38 yard interception that he brought back for a touchdown. That score pushed the Green Wave ahead by seven points in the second quarter and they never looked back.
The redshirt freshman hasn't been a starter on defense, but has forced himself into a growing role thanks to impressive play when given the opportunity.
He has 10 tackles on the season with one of them being a stop in the run game.
His biggest issue so far has been consistent tackling, not surprising given that he's playing at just 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds right now. He's missed three tackles this season and missed one a year ago even though he played just six snaps.
The Georgia native has been much better in coverage has he's been targeted just three times in 60 snaps and has allowed just 11 yards.
Jon Sumrall has identified him as a chess piece that can be moved around the defense, providing on some of the promise he showed out of high school.
Tchienchou has played deep safety, down in the box and in the slot so far this season.
It's clear that Sumrall likes what he brings to the table and vice versa, as the defensive back was one of the first players to follow the coach over from the Troy Trojans despite getting minimal playing time as a freshman.
Tchienchou committed to the Trojans as a three-star cornerback. He's used to taking on many roles as he was a three-way player in high school and was fairly productive in every facet of the game.
He had offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Wisconsin Badgers and Boston College Eagles but decided to go with Sumrall at Troy.
The versatile player made good progress so far in his young career and could look even better if he decides to add a bit more strength and become a solid tackler.
Ideally, this is the first of many accolades that he takes home for Tulane.