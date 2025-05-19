What to Expect from the Green Wave's Secondary in the 2025-2026 Season
This offseason Tulane lost two star cornerbacks to the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Caleb Ransaw in the third round, and the Green Bay Packers took Micah Robinson in the seventh round. Losing these two elite cornerbacks means Tulane had quite the void to fill at corner.
Fortunately, the Wave utilized the transfer portal effectively to address the cornerback position. Tulane managed to recruit LJ Green from Troy and Isaiah Wadsworth from Wofford. After redshirting his first year, Green was a ball hawk in his Freshman campaign, recording two interceptions and six pass deflections for the Trojans. Wadsworth is a graduate transfer, who solidified himself as defensive playmaker for the Terriers. He forced two fumbles, recorded eight pass deflections, and had an interception last year.
In addition to Green and Wadsworth, Tulane recruited KC Eziomume, who had five pass deflections in his Junior season for the University at Albany. Eziomume provides more depth to the position and has the potential to be a valuable piece for this defense.
Ransaw and Robinson were not the only losses at corner. Rayshawn Pleasant chose to transfer to Auburn. Pleasant played a complimentary role to Ransaw and Robinson, recording an interception and three pass deflections in his Sophomore season. However, Tulane keeps Jayden Lewis, Jahiem Johnson, and Joshua Moore. All three seeking breakout seasons.
While the Green Wave is set to have a very different look at cornerback, both starting safeties are returning to the Wave. Bailey Despanie makes his return after an impressive Junior season. Jack Tchienchou, after an incredible Freshman season, looks to make greater strides in his Sophomore year. Both Despanie and Tchienchou are prolific tacklers at the safety position.
In addition to Despanie and Tchienchou, Tulane brings back Kevin Adams III at safety. Adams recorded forty tackles in his Sophomore season. The Wave lose Jalen Geiger, who provided a veteran presence and impressive depth at safety. However, Javion White, after a promising Freshman season with three pass deflections, an interception, and a forced fumble will look to have an even more impressive Sophomore season.
With the safety position full of veteran promise and several impressive additions at corner, the Tulane secondary appears to be in great shape for the upcoming season.