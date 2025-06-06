What to Expect for Tulane Football's First AAC Test Against Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulane's first matchup in AAC conference play is against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on September 27th. In the 2023-2024 season, the Golden Hurricanes came into Yulman Stadium and lost 24-22 in a nail-biter. Now the Green Wave will go to Tulsa with hopes to start 1-0 in conference play.
The Golden Hurricane finished last season tied for the worst record in AAC conference play. If they are going to show significant improvement, it's likely going to take a great year from returning redshirt sophomore quarterback Kirk Francis. Francis threw for 1,585 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. But Francis did manage to throw for 345 yards and a touchdown against the Green Wave in their 2023-2024 season showdown. The Tulane secondary led by Jack Tchienchou and Bailey Despanie will need to step up to ensure Francis has less success in his second matchup against the Wave.
The Golden Hurricane's run game features two new transfers: Sevion Morrison and Ajay Allen. Both running backs ran for over a hundred yards a season ago, but who will emerge as the dominant force in Tulsa's running game is still an unknown.
In fact, most of this Tulsa team has question marks surrounding it. The Golden Hurricane are under new leadership as former East Tennessee State head coach, Tre Lamb, will take over as head coach for the Golden Hurricane. East Tennessee State went 7-5 under Lamb's leadership a season ago.
The strength of this Tulsa team likely will be their secondary. Returning safety Jehlen Cannady recorded two interceptions last season while returning cornerback Elijah Green also intercepted two passes a season ago. Whoever is ultimately at quarterback for the Wave will have to be cautious with these ball hawks in the secondary. Perhaps an emphasis on the run game, fueled by junior Arnold Barnes would be an effective approach against a team with its most experienced talent in the secondary.
For the Green Wave to win their first conference game of the season, they will have to make sure that Kirk Francis has a tougher time than his first matchup against the Wave.