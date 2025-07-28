What Will Be Tulane Football's Best Unit This Season?
There is no question that this year's Tulane football team has plenty of talent, but there is one component of the team that looks particularly imposing to visiting teams.
That component is the Green Wave's front seven.
They have a mix of returning and transfer talent. Given the losses of Tyler Grubbs, Patrick Jenkins, Adin Huntington and Matthew Fobbs-White, Tulane had some rebuilding to do. So they turned to the transfer portal and brought in an impeccable haul.
UTEP transfer Mo Westmoreland recorded eight sacks last season and 7.5 sacks the year before, an offense's nightmare to deal with on the edge. On the other end, Appalachian State transfer Santana Hopper will also wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Hopper recorded five sacks and forced two fumbles a season ago. In the heart of the interior of the line is Texas Tech transfer Tre'Von McAlpine , who managed to record 1.5 sacks in the Big 12.
There is plenty of returning talent too.
Kameron Hamilton returns to hunt opposing quarterbacks after a 4.5 sack junior campaign with the Green Wave. He also forced two fumbles last season. Combined with Westmoreland and Hopper, they will be a significant problem for opposing quarterbacks.
At linebacker, Tulane brings back Sam Howard, Dickson Agu and Chris Rodgers.
Howard was second on the team in tackles with 63 on the season. He also added 2.5 sacks and an interception. Agu had 35 tackles, a sack and an interception as a freshman. After such a promising freshman year, his college football trajectory is in a great place.
Rodgers contributed 24 tackles, half of a sack and an interception during his sophomore season, and now he'll be looking for a junior surge.
This front seven is full of talent at every position and has impressive depth behind it.
For a Tulane team that seeks to achieve great things, such as an AAC championship and College Football Playoff appearance, this front seven will have to live up to great expectations, which they are more than capable of doing.
