What You Say to Who Wins Tulane-Duke

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Earlier this week, we gave you our opinion on who wins the season opener between Tulane and Duke in Durham, North Carolina this afternoon. Our "buddy" Fast Eddie gave his shot at it yesterday. All week long we asked you for your input. We stayed up late, tallying the numbers and getting your comments. Here is what we found.

Since we are a Tulane-based website and our social media accounts are very Green Wave centric, it's no surprise voting was overwhelmingly in favor of the Greenies

Tulane Win 94%

Duke Win 4%

You'll notice, the numbers don't quite add up. There were a few who either wouldn't pick a winner or someone who picked a 38-38 tie (which can't happen in college football, but we found amusing anyway). Some comments we thought showed deep thinking were:

Heart says Tulane, but logic says Duke. A road victory would solidify the hope of an impressive season.

We can see why and agree, to a certain extent. We still believe Tulane can outright win this thing. Our thoughts on the ACC being an overrated conference in football haven't changed.

I have no clue about how this game is going to play out .. But we will get a good preview as to what this team is going to look like the rest of the year .. Duke has less than 40 kids return from last years team, plus they lost their QB, no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 receivers, Tulane’s defense should hold Duke to a very low score .. And hopefully their (Tulane's ) offense will score enough to win.

Totally agree. We think this will show where Tulane stands, taking on last year's ACC champion in week one. We believe this game will come down to Tulane's wild card, Jaylin Lucas and the Tulane defense holding Duke's standout (and Northshore native) Nate Sheppard to under the century mark in rushing.

I’m not going to give a score, but I want my Green Wave to win and continue the winning tradition. I can guarantee this, if Tulane plays a bad game and gets blown out , fans will be on Will Hall‘s case. I guarantee that.

This is meant as a defense at all of Will Hall. Only stating the facts: this is not fully Hall's team. Even with the transfer portal and more, sixty-plus Tulane players returned from Jon Sumrall's 2025 squad. True, these same players overwhelmingly wanted Hall as their coach, but it until you're two years in, you won't know the true extent of Hall's recruiting and working of the portal.

At the same time, this group wears the Hall mantle. They know his style, his work ethic, and how to act with each other. Even before Hall could coach his first game, one of his standoug redshirt freshman receivers was arrested and suspended from the team and the school. How Hall, his coaches, and most importantly his players handle this just days before opening the season will be a good gauge.

Thank you to the many folks who voted in our polls on social media. Be on the lookout for our polls next week on X, Facebook, and Reddit.