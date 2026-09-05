What You Say to Who Wins Tulane-Duke
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Earlier this week, we gave you our opinion on who wins the season opener between Tulane and Duke in Durham, North Carolina this afternoon. Our "buddy" Fast Eddie gave his shot at it yesterday. All week long we asked you for your input. We stayed up late, tallying the numbers and getting your comments. Here is what we found.
Since we are a Tulane-based website and our social media accounts are very Green Wave centric, it's no surprise voting was overwhelmingly in favor of the Greenies
Tulane Win 94%
Duke Win 4%
You'll notice, the numbers don't quite add up. There were a few who either wouldn't pick a winner or someone who picked a 38-38 tie (which can't happen in college football, but we found amusing anyway). Some comments we thought showed deep thinking were:
Heart says Tulane, but logic says Duke. A road victory would solidify the hope of an impressive season.
We can see why and agree, to a certain extent. We still believe Tulane can outright win this thing. Our thoughts on the ACC being an overrated conference in football haven't changed.
I have no clue about how this game is going to play out .. But we will get a good preview as to what this team is going to look like the rest of the year .. Duke has less than 40 kids return from last years team, plus they lost their QB, no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 receivers, Tulane’s defense should hold Duke to a very low score .. And hopefully their (Tulane's ) offense will score enough to win.
Totally agree. We think this will show where Tulane stands, taking on last year's ACC champion in week one. We believe this game will come down to Tulane's wild card, Jaylin Lucas and the Tulane defense holding Duke's standout (and Northshore native) Nate Sheppard to under the century mark in rushing.
I’m not going to give a score, but I want my Green Wave to win and continue the winning tradition. I can guarantee this, if Tulane plays a bad game and gets blown out , fans will be on Will Hall‘s case. I guarantee that.
This is meant as a defense at all of Will Hall. Only stating the facts: this is not fully Hall's team. Even with the transfer portal and more, sixty-plus Tulane players returned from Jon Sumrall's 2025 squad. True, these same players overwhelmingly wanted Hall as their coach, but it until you're two years in, you won't know the true extent of Hall's recruiting and working of the portal.
At the same time, this group wears the Hall mantle. They know his style, his work ethic, and how to act with each other. Even before Hall could coach his first game, one of his standoug redshirt freshman receivers was arrested and suspended from the team and the school. How Hall, his coaches, and most importantly his players handle this just days before opening the season will be a good gauge.
Thank you to the many folks who voted in our polls on social media. Be on the lookout for our polls next week on X, Facebook, and Reddit.
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.