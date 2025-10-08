Tulane Cross Country Teams Earn National Rankings for Second Consecutive Week
Men’s Team Continues Steady Rise
After a strong performance at the Gans Creek Classic two weeks ago—finishing 11th out of 32 teams and outrunning seven ranked opponents—the Green Wave men’s team has advanced to No. 17 in the latest poll released on October 7. This marks a jump from No. 18 in the September 30 poll and No. 23 in the September 16 rankings. Additionally, they hold the top spot regionally, remaining the No. 1 ranked program in the South Central Regional for the second straight week (released October 6). The team’s consistent improvement underscores their upward trajectory this fall, building on a preseason regional ranking of No. 2.
Women’s Team Continues Climb
The Tulane women’s squad has also made notable progress, moving up to No. 25 nationally in this week’s poll—an improvement from No. 30 last week. They finished 14th at the Gans Creek Classic, a solid showing that followed their debut in the coaches’ poll, where they received votes. Regionally the women’s team maintained the No. 1 spot in the South Central Regional rankings for the second straight week (released October 6). They previously held the No. 2 position in both the preseason and the September 15 regional poll.
Recognition and Upcoming Challenges
Both programs have enjoyed a strong start to the fall season, earning three weekly conference awards so far: men’s runner Bernard Cheruiyot was honored on September 2 and September 30, while women’s athlete Dorcas Naibei received recognition on September 30.
Looking ahead, the teams will compete at the prestigious Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 17, where they will aim to continue their impressive momentum against some of the nation’s top cross country programs.
Courtesy of Tulane Athletics