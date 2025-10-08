Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Cross Country Teams Earn National Rankings for Second Consecutive Week

For the second consecutive week, both of Tulane’s cross country teams have been recognized among the nation's best, climbing the rankings in the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Poll.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Cross Country
Tulane Cross Country / AI Generated by Canva

Men’s Team Continues Steady Rise

After a strong performance at the Gans Creek Classic two weeks ago—finishing 11th out of 32 teams and outrunning seven ranked opponents—the Green Wave men’s team has advanced to No. 17 in the latest poll released on October 7. This marks a jump from No. 18 in the September 30 poll and No. 23 in the September 16 rankings. Additionally, they hold the top spot regionally, remaining the No. 1 ranked program in the South Central Regional for the second straight week (released October 6). The team’s consistent improvement underscores their upward trajectory this fall, building on a preseason regional ranking of No. 2.

Women’s Team Continues Climb

The Tulane women’s squad has also made notable progress, moving up to No. 25 nationally in this week’s poll—an improvement from No. 30 last week. They finished 14th at the Gans Creek Classic, a solid showing that followed their debut in the coaches’ poll, where they received votes. Regionally the women’s team maintained the No. 1 spot in the South Central Regional rankings for the second straight week (released October 6). They previously held the No. 2 position in both the preseason and the September 15 regional poll.

Recognition and Upcoming Challenges

Both programs have enjoyed a strong start to the fall season, earning three weekly conference awards so far: men’s runner Bernard Cheruiyot was honored on September 2 and September 30, while women’s athlete Dorcas Naibei received recognition on September 30.

Looking ahead, the teams will compete at the prestigious Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 17, where they will aim to continue their impressive momentum against some of the nation’s top cross country programs.

Courtesy of Tulane Athletics

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/Olympic Sports