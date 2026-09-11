On SI Tulane’s Week Two Predictions: Wave vs. Jaguars

Tulane Football Schedule 2026

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Opponent Date Result Score Record at Duke 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 9/12 @ K-State 9/19 Sou Miss 9/26 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 10/10 Memphis 10/16 UTSA 10/24 @ Charlotte 10/30 Tulsa 11/7 @ Rice 11/14 Nor Texas 11/21 @ Sou Fla 11/27

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After a disappointing start to the season, Tulane will look forward to South Alabama in their home-opener this Saturday.

The team had time to reflect, such as Kadin Semonza and Chris Rodgers, and Coach Hall, reinforcing some much needed discipline after the Wave suffered 15 penalties against Duke.

Colin Cummings' Pick

Maybe I’m a ‘glass-half-full’ kind of guy, but I have a feeling TU will get that discipline in check and cut those penalties in half.

If they manage to pull that off, Tulane will finally utilize their deep running back room that only combined for 12 carries (Mo Turner: 4, Jaylin Lucas: 8) last week.

Getting the run game going will be vital in controlling the tempo of the game. These backs showed flashes when they had the ball in their hands last week, but penalties would set them back forcing them into difficult first downs behind the sticks.

A solid run game will free up Semonza in the pass game, allowing him to make decisive decisions and make on-time throws.

He showed flashes of those traits last week against Duke, and if it wasn't for a fumble or untimely penalties, we could be having an entirely different conversation.

I do understand South Alabama has been feeling better about their defense this year, but I just don't think it'll be enough to stop this Wave offense from dominating this game physically on both sides of the ball.

But no ifs, ands, or buts here, TU lost and they're going to fix what went wrong during that game against South. They'll establish an effective run game while Semonza gets it into his talented receivers hands to record Tulane's first win of the season, 27-10.

Colin's Prediction: Tulane - 27 South Alabama - 10

Doug Joubert's Pick

How do you bounce back from such a terrible opening game like Duke?

Losing to the Blue Devils the way Tulane did was embarrassing. Going 0-and-2 by falling to South Alabama in your home opener with the Mardi Gras uniforms and a packed house (hopefully) at Yulman would be a humiliation, not because South Alabama is not a good team, but because it will show how precipitous the drop off from a CFP 2025 team has been.

This week during the regular media conference day on Tuesday, we saw a visibly ticked off Chris Rodgers. The senior linebacker countermanded his own head coach. Will Hall said earlier, when speaking to the full spread of media in the football auditorium, that Tuesday's practice was better.

Rodgers said it was not a good practice, at least for the Green Wave defense. And the look on his face was one of being absolutely and completely teed off.

Truth be told, after last week's performance, I have to hesitate to give this team the benefit of the doubt. I am not trying to be a "Debbie downer," just a realist.

I honestly thought the real Tulane team would show up against Duke. Before the game, I believed the Blue Devils were not that good of a team. Last Saturday's game did nothing but solidify that belief.

However, if that is true, then what does that make this 2026 version of Tulane football?

This is, in my opinion, a do-or-die game for the Green Wave. American Conference games don't begin for another month, and a visit to a very good Kansas State team is on the agenda a week from now.

Who cares?

Over 60-athletes from last year's playoff team came back to Uptown to continue that drive for a second CFP appearance. That must start with a crushing of a good South Alabama team this weekend. After seeing Chris Rodgers' attitude this week, I am hoping that is possible, thus:

Doug's Prediction: Tulane - 28 South Alabama - 6

And if it is not a Tulane blowout, then I will fall back on the old adage, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice..."