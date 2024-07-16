EA College Football 25 Predicts Tulane Green Wave To Stay On Top
With EA College Football 25 officially releasing to those who ordered the deluxe edition on Monday, it's time to celebrate by taking a look at how the game expects the Tulane Green Wave to perform in this upcoming season.
To get the job done, everything was put into the computer's hands as the 2024 season was simulated to completion.
Focusing on the season as a whole, it was extremely successful. Tulane finished 10-4 with a 7-1 conference record. This would be fantastic scenario given the uncertainty around the program after Willie Fritz's departure to the Houston Cougars (who finished 4-8 in this sim).
The Green Wave were extremely close to a 11-1 finish. Losses to the Oklahoma Sooners and North Texas Mean Green in the regular season were by a combined five points. Tulane also lost to North Texas in the American Conference Championship. The other loss came early in the season to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
With their impressive finish, Tulane did earn a bowl game nod as they destroyed the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes by a score of 67-10 in the Boca Raton Bowl as the Green Wave finished the year No. 24 in the country.
As former star quarterback Michael Pratt went the NFL, it was up to Oregon Ducks transfer Ty Thompson to get the job done behind the center.
Thompson finished the season with a spectacular 3,433 yards with an efficient 29 touchdown to just five interceptions. This would break the school record for single season passing yards by 23, surpassing Patrick Ramsey.
Following up a great freshman campaign with another good year was sophomore running back Makhi Hughes. He took a step down in rushing yards with 1,156 on the ground but doubled his touchdowns with 14. He also scored another touchdown as a receiver, but didn't do much else.
Yulkeith Brown and Shazz Preston became and elite wide receiver duo. Brown led the team with 66 catches for 900 yards and eight touchdowns.
Preston was right behind with 73, 849 and 10. The former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver finally got the chance to show out and answered the call.
Alex Bauman improved as the top tight end with 62 catches for 727 yards but only came down with one score.
Due to his reduced role in the red zone, Bauman hopped into the transfer portal. He was the only Tulane player to leave, however.
On the defensive side of the ball, Patrick Jenkins had a dominant year up the middle.
His pass rush potential was finally realized with 11 sacks and 10 more total tackles for a loss in the run game.
University of Louisiana-Monroe defensive end Adin Huntington finished second on the team with six sacks.
Lu Tillery, who followed Huntington over from ULM, had the best season of any defensive back. He led teh team with four interceptions and four passes defensed.
Sumrall and the fan base as a whole would have to view this season as a win, even if it did have the most losses since 2021.