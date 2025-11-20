Pittsburgh Panthers Seeking First Win Away From Home Against UCF
The UCF Knights tip off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Legends Classic at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.
As the Knights look to extend their current winning streak to four games, the Panthers are looking for their first victory away from home this season after falling in their only road match so far, 71-49, against West Virginia, on Nov. 13.
Dominic Campbell is a writer for Pittsburgh Panthers on SI, and he took the time to answer some questions about the Panthers and their start to the season:
1. The Panthers have already faced a Big 12 school away from home this season in West Virginia. What did the Panthers learn from that match that they could apply against the Knights?
Pitt learned that they need to improve greatly when they face Power 4 opponents. They played well early on, leading 21-14 with about eight minutes left in the first half, but then gave up a 32-4 run to WVU, and that basically killed the game. They have to play much more efficiently on offense and not let other teams go on long runs. Have to cut things out earlier and not let things get out of control. They had moments where they played really well and need to sustain that more often.
2. The Panthers rank 20th in the nation in Scoring Defense so far this season. Who on the team has stood out in helping it reach this point?
They’ve been a much better team overall defensively. It’s a team effort, but probably the biggest standouts are guards in Damarco Minor and Omari Witherspoon, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante and Cameron Corhen. Minor brings a strong defensive mentality, and it bleeds through the rest of the team and Witherspoon, a freshman, has great on-ball defense as well. Kante has the height and length of a forward that can grab rebounds, make blocks and force turnovers, just as long as he stays out of foul trouble. Corhen can always improve, but he’s been solid for the most part and improved from last season.
3. The ACC’s select media poll projected the Panthers to finish 14th in the ACC this season. Is that an underestimation? If not, at least at this time, what do they have to do to exceed those expectations?
I think it’s fair for the team they have. They could be good, but people don’t see them as a strong offensive team, and they do struggle scoring at times, especially against WVU, where it was apparent. They are an improved team defensively from last season, but their roster makeup puts them that low, especially with Dishon Jackson likely out for the season.
(Note: Dishon Jackson is a center who transferred to Pittsburgh from Iowa State and is out indefinitely due to an undisclosed medical issue. His profile on the Panthers' website said he was out the whole 2022-23 season at Washington State "due to a heart condition.")
Cameron Corhen has had an early hot hand for Pittsburgh this season, already with a pair of double-doubles to his name. What does he bring to this Panthers team?
Corhen brings a veteran presence, but also an improved physique and stamina compared to last season. He knows he needs to be one of the main scorers, and he’s taken on that role, creating more for himself in the paint and showing less fear around the basket. He’s gotten better defensively, but could have less “butter-fingers” when it comes to rebounding. If he can improve on that, he should get close to double-digits in points and rebounds every night.
Freshman Omari Witherspoon has made the starting five in all of Pittsburgh’s games to this point. What stands out about his game to earn such playing time so early in his college basketball career?
He’s got great length and understands the game really well. You wouldn’t think he’s a freshman if you watched him play. He’s got a quiet but good presence on the floor. Witherspoon attacks the rim well, thanks to his great dribbling skills and desire for scoring at the basket. He is also a solid shooter, not afraid to take a step back or fadeaway, while shooting from both mid-range and behind the arc.
What do the Panthers need to do to come out of Daytona Beach with the win?
Need both Brandin Cummings and Corhen to score points efficiently, while also getting help from other players on the court and off the bench, like Nojus Indrusaitis and Kante. Also will need a solid showing from Roman Siulepa, who could become a very good player quickly. Also will want to fight hard defensively and prevent long runs, controlling the game early on.
