B10, Big XII, and SEC Games to Watch, Injuries & Betting Lines to Consider

With the UCF Knights off today after stomping the Temple Owls 70-13, here’s a look at three interesting games around college football today.

All betting lines per the SI Sportsbook.

Illinois at Minnesota, with the Illini underdogs by 6.5 on the road to the Gophers.

Game Time: Noon EST - Big 10 Network

With the news that just broke on ESPN’s College GameDay that quarterback Tommy DeVito will play, the question now becomes, just how healthy is the fifth-year senior quarterback?

DeVito’s stats for 2022 coming into today’s action: 113/164, 68.9%, 1,163 yards, 7.1 per attempt, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. If he did not play, it’s hard to project the Illini to beat the

Of course the Gophers have two top players to watch in running back Mohamed Ibrahim and quarterback

Mohamed’s 567 yards, 6.37 yards per carry and eight touchdowns will be challenged by the No. 3 rushing defense in the land, as Illinois gives up only 67.2 yards per game.

Morgan has been very efficient by completing 70.5% of his passes, but only averages 228.6 yards per game. His efficiency rides with the offensive line opening holes for Ibrahim and making some key play-action play calls work well.

Gophers win, but it’s closer than many believe, with a 24-20 final score.

Iowa State at Texas, as the Cyclones look to upset the Longhorns despite being 15.5 point favorites.

Game Time: Noon EST - ABC

This one is very simple. Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers must protect the football while still coming up with a few wow plays. They are not going to just dink and dunk down the field against Texas, drive after drive.

His team does not possess a wide receiver like Xavier Worthy for Texas, however, and that’s going to make it hard. Worthy is averaging 15 yards per catch and can take the top off an opposing defense.

Can Dekkers make it happen with more of a move-the-chains type of receiving corps?

He does have a sure-fire All-Big receiver in Xavier Hutchinson. He’s already put up 57 receptions, 604 yards, 10.6 average, and five touchdowns. While not as dynamic as Worthy, Hutchinson can still create matchup problems and keep the football away from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

When the “Mullet,” as Ewers is often called, is behind center, the Longhorns are one of the best offenses in America. He has a truly elite arm and an uncanny ability to complete the deep ball. That’s where this game becomes really interesting, statistically speaking.

Iowa State’s passing defense allows 186.5 yards a game through the air. That’s good for No. 23 in the land. Can it slow down the passing attack of Ewers and his talented group of pass catchers?

Even if they do, there’s still elite running back Bijan Robinson to contend with. Before he likely heads off to the NFL next season, Robinson is still a dominant player as a runner or receiver. He has 645 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, with 12 catches for 203 yards and a score through the air.

Longhorns roll, win 38-17 over the Cyclones.

Alabama at Tennessee, with the Crimson Tide 8.5 point favorites over the Volunteers.

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. - CBS

Everything starts with the health of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Seeing Alabama head coach Nick Saban on ESPN this morning, he did not seem overly concerned about Young not being able to throw the football. That does not bode well for the Volunteers.

Young does not play defense though. That’s where it becomes fun to talk signal callers, as Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is one of the best players in the country and deserves his own Heisman Trophy hype. He’s started 2022 by going 98 of 140, 70%, 1,432 yards, 10.2 per attempt, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Do not forget, he’s also a runner. Hooker has 231 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He’s just one heck of a college football player that Alabama must find a way to slow down, as he’s not going to be shut down.

To help Hooker keep up with Young and Alabama’s offensive weapons, the key to this game might actually be the group of running backs the Vols utilize. Keep an eye on Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. They have a combined 626 yards, 4.7 yard average, and 10 touchdowns. If they can help Hooker stay out of second down and long, third down and long, those types of difficult plays where Alabama can unleash its pass rushers, Tennessee can pull off the upset.

Doing that against Alabama’s rushing defense is going to be hard, however. It’s actually where this game could swing towards the Tide. Alabama allowed just 84.5 yards per game, ranking them No. 8 in the land.

In fact, Alabama’s rush defense, combined with stud running back Jamyr Gibbs, lead to a victory in Knoxville.

Alabama escapes Tennessee, wins 34-27.