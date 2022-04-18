Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Looking Ahead to Marcus Freeman’s Return to Columbus

How well will the Irish and newly hired Notre Dame Head Football Coach do when he takes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Columbus and plays his alma mater in the Ohio State Buckeyes?

There are numerous complexities for the opener between Ohio State and visiting Notre Dame. A new head coach on one side, several key players on both sides, and a new defensive coordinator, just to name a few nuances. The conversation about this game still starts with the newly hired Head Coach of the Fighting Irish and his history playing for the school he’s about to try and defeat.

In his playing days, Marcus Freeman wore the scarlet and gray of Ohio State proudly. The former two-time Second Team All-Big 10 linebacker wears a slightly different uniform on Saturdays now that he directs Notre Dame’s illustrious football program.

Freeman will hope to enjoy the same success that he did as a player in the Buckeye’s landmark stadium, “The Horseshoe.” Notre Dame’s Head Coach has climbed the ladder quickly and his ascent has been well-deserved.

Freeman has been a highly successful defensive coordinator for years and many wondered when he would take the reins of his own team as a head coach. Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s unceremonious departure before last season’s Fiesta Bowl blew the doors wide open for Freeman to step in and take the wheel.

Since Freeman was introduced as the Fighting Irish Head Coach, he's been well received. Now, can he take his Notre Dame squad to Columbus and pull off the upset? Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the Fighting Irish fan base seems relieved to be rid of Kelly and ecstatic to see what the charismatic Freeman can bring to their program. College football fans across the country will get their best chance so far to see his Notre Dame team in action when they take on Ohio State for each team’s first opportunity to kickoff in 2022.

Last season, the Irish were a team that proved time and again that their defense could go toe-to toe with just about anyone. Their offense was not quite so reliable, as they struggled on the line and finished ranked No. 83 in the FBS in rushing, and just 45th in total offense. While improvements are expected on the offensive side of the ball for the Irish this next season, questions remain.

Notre Dame has no clear starting quarterback, although sophomore Tyler Buchner is expected to eventually win the job. When a young quarterback goes to a place like Ohio State for his first start, bringing along talented players with him is a must. That also starts with which running backs are lining up behind him so that he's not overwhelmed with needing to pass the football over and over.

The Irish are loaded at running back in terms of potential, but the majority of the talent is unproven. Junior to be Chris Tyree averaged just 4.0 yards per carry last season and totaled just 222 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He was banged up, played behind an offensive line that was poorly coached, and waited behind soon to be drafted running back Kyren Williams. Look for Tyree to be much better in 2022, as the Irish hired back former Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand. Early reports have Notre Dame’s offensive line winning the battles against a defensive front with potential NFL players this spring.

That starts with elite sophomore offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher leading the way. Notre Dame has long since been one of the best producers of NFL offensive line talent, but the two bookend tackles are truly special; they will need to be great against the Buckeyes for Freeman and the Irish to win.

Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher raises RB Chris Tyree in the air after a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree, as well as the rest of the Irish runners, will certainly be happy to run behind both Alt and Fisher. There’s also talented sophomore running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime coming back, with both being big-time recruits out of his school. Then there’s another incoming running back.

Jadarian Prince comes to South Bend from Denison, Texas as a member of Freeman’s inaugural recruiting class. He has the speed to make big plays like Tyree. Price was rated as one of the best all-purpose running backs in the 2022 class and is also one of the many highly rated recruits that will take their talents to South Bend this fall.

While Notre Dame has several other up and coming prospects, the ability to run the football is vital for a potential upset in Columbus. Who knows, maybe Price busts a long one in his first college game? Keep an eye on the Notre Dame rushing attack regardless of which player lines up behind Buchner. Overall, there are still questions as the Irish ready themselves for their first season under Freeman’s watch. Then there’s Ohio State’s talent to deal with.

The Ohio State team that is loaded with talent and led by Heisman contender quarterback CJ Stroud. While Notre Dame finds itself with a new starter this season, the Buckeyes have no doubts about their man under center.

Stroud is fresh off a 44 touchdown season that saw him complete over 70% of his passes. He will reunite with team receptions leader, wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as he tries to recreate the magic he displayed during his freshman outing. He would likely be the Heisman favorite if not for Alabama play caller Bryce Young.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns broke Rose Bowl records. Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buckeyes lost some fire power after the departures of receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, but return running back TreVeyon Henderson who promises to be one of the most exciting ball carriers in the country after a breakout freshman season in 2021. In fact, he should be considered a Heisman contender as well.

While the Ohio State offense is something for the Buckeye faithful to be excited about, their defense has to be giving some fans mild anxiety attacks. Despite their 11-2 record, the Buckeyes finished ranked No. 38 in scoring defense by allowing 22.8 points per game, and ended as the 59th defense in yards allowed with 372.6 yards per game. Head Coach Ryan Day has spent the offseason revamping the defensive staff in hopes of bettering that standing.

He went out and hired now former Oklahoma State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles as the Buckeyes new leader of the defense. That’s good news long term, but could be awkward in the short term.

Knowles is a tremendous football coach. That’s not in doubt. His defensive scheme, however, is somewhat complex and may not be fully understood by players in game one of his tenure in Columbus. Under his direction, the first year he’s been at a school can be mediocre because of mental errors and “busts” in coverage, etc. If that happens against Notre Dame, it could cost the Buckeyes dearly. Year two and onward, Ohio State’s defense should be much more consistent. Game one against the Irish is just hard to project.

Overall, the Notre Dame at Ohio State marquee matchup in Columbus will surely be a spectacle as thousands will flood the Ohio Stadium and millions more will tune in to watch on television. It wouldn’t be surprising to see ESPN’s College Gameday make their first stand at the showdown between these two powerhouses. Marcus Freeman and his Fighting Irish defense will try to contain the show-stopping Stroud as both team’s attempt to carve out their identity for the 2022 season.