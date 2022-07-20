Nick Saban: 'I Have A Tremendous Amount of Respect for Gus'

One of the best rivalries in all of sports is the Iron Bowl, Alabama versus Auburn. During his time as the Auburn Head Coach from 2013-2020, Gus Malzahn defeated Alabama and its legendary Head Coach Nick Saban three times.

34-28 in 2013, 26-14 in 2017, and 48-45 in 2019, the Tigers came out victorious over the Tide. With those classic games, comes respect. Saban understands that Malzahn is both a good coach and one that’s been a pioneer for the sport of college football.

Here’s what Saban said about Malzahn during the SEC Media Days:

Seeing Saban’s glowing remarks about Malzahn is a reminder for college football fans. Malzahn is one of the most innovative coaches in the game and his creativity can help offset what was often considered to be a talent deficit while going against the Crimson Tide.

Whether it was a play call like a reverse at an unexpected time, or a formation Auburn had not used at some point during the season prior to playing Alabama, Malzahn had some of his best coaching moments during the Iron Bowl.

Also, hats off to Saban for being honest about Malzahn’s abilities. Many coaches would give a simple answer and move forward when asked about a coach that defeated them three separate times. That’s commendable. Saban’s remarks are also important as a starting point.

College football is right around the corner. Seeing media days presents fans with commentary like the one from Saban, and fall camp will be underway in a few short weeks.

