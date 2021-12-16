Investigating Spencer Rattler to South Carolina

After Jalen Hurts declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, Spencer Rattler became the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2020 season. Rattler finished the 2020 season throwing for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In addition, Rattler and the sixth ranked Oklahoma Sooners beat the seventh ranked Florida Gators in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 55-20. This game and his production last year made Rattler one of the frontrunners to win the Heisman trophy this season.

Rattler was named the starting quarterback for the Sooners’ first game where the Sooners beat the Tulane Green Wave 40-35. Against Tulane, Rattler completed 30 of 39 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Rattler continued to complete passes efficiently and the Sooners continued to win however, against the West Virginia Mountaineers, he threw an interception, and Oklahoma fans started to chant "We Want Caleb," hoping that true freshman and backup quarterback Caleb Williams would come in the game for Rattler.

Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley decided to keep Rattler in the game and the Sooners won 16-13. Two weeks later, the Sooners played against the Texas Longhorns, and Riley decided to bench Rattler at the end of the first quarter.

When Rattler was subbed off in favor of Caleb Williams, he completed 8 of 15 passes for 111 yards, one interception, and was sacked three times. The Sooners were also losing 28-7 at the time.

On Williams' first play from scrimmage, he ran for a 68-yard touchdown to help bring the Sooners back into the game. From there, the Sooners beat the Texas Longhorns 55-48 as Williams completed 16 of 25 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and also added 88 rushing yards.

Williams then became the starter in Lincoln Riley's offense for the rest of the season. Rattler ended up coming in after Lincoln Riley benched Williams when the Sooner lost to Baylor 27-14.

Once the regular season ended, Lincoln Riley became the Head Coach of the USC Trojans, and one day later Rattler announced he was entering the transfer portal with this tweet.

An important thing to note was Austin Stogner, junior tight end for the Sooners was in the transfer portal, too. Shortly after Stogner announced his decision to transfer to the University of South Carolina, Rattler announced he will also transfer to South Carolina to play for former Oklahoma assistant coach and current Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer.

It will be interesting how the Sooner reunion in Columbia will turn out as Rattler has three years of college eligibility left. Last season, Coach Beamer used three different quarterbacks in Luke Doty, Jason Brown, and Zeb Noland as the Gamecocks went 6-6. The next time the Gamecocks will take the field will be against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30.