Remaining Big 12 Bowl Schedule

UCF will be playing Duke in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28. Should be a good game. If UCF fans want a look into the future for what the Knights will be facing once they arrive in the Big 12, here are some bowl games to watch.

December 27

Ready for late-night action? Wisconsin versus Oklahoma State in Phoenix, Ariz. It’s on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET. The name of the bowl is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

With Wisconsin going through a head coaching transition, it’s going to be interesting to see how long-time Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy attacks Wisconsin. To contrasting styles for sure, as the Cowboys throw it much better than the Badgers.

December 28

Right after UCF plays Duke, Kansas plays Arkansas in Memphis, Tenn. It’s the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Jayhawks were the surprise of the college football season, and Arkansas did not meet their own expectations. Which team comes out and plays like they want to be there in Memphis?

Arkansas might have more overall talent, but Kansas is likely to be more fired up to be in a bowl game.

Texas Tech versus Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tech has a great passing attack, and Lane Kiffin’s balanced offense is one to be reckoned with. Might be as entertaining a game as there is within this bowl season; that’s assuming a person likes offense.

December 29

The Cheez-It Bowl will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and pits Oklahoma versus Florida State. This game has uniqueness to it. The Sooners and Noles have former UCF players on both rosters (Dillon Gabriel for OU and Tatum Bethune for FSU).

It’s also a game in which each team has something to prove. OU started slow, including the 49-0 loss to Texas. FSU had a three-game slide in the middle of the season but did well overall. Which program wins this contest is much like the Kansas versus Arkansas game: Which team really wants to be in this game?

Look for quite a bit of offense. Both teams have signal callers that can make big plays and have gone through a lot of practice time. It’s going to be interesting.

Texas and Washington play in San Antonio at the Valero Alamo Bowl at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Will Longhorns signal caller Quinn Ewers be able to keep up with Washington signal caller Michael Pennix, Jr.? Pennix had 4,354 yards and 29 touchdown passes this season.

Texas is likely the more physical team, and will need its rushing attack to help set up deep shots from Ewers.

December 31

Alabama and Kansas State square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. The game will be played at noon on ESPN.

This is a trap game that Nick Saban hates. The chances of him getting the full 100% out of his players against Kansas State, not likely. It’s just not a “name” opponent that some of today’s college football giants, like Bama, get excited about. That would be a mistake by the Alabama players. A big mistake.

Kansas State is coming off a Big 12 title after knocking off TCU in the Big 12 title game. Perhaps that’s enough to motivate Saban’s troops?

Watch out for Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. He’s a quarterback that makes clutch plays while not turning the football over. As a starter for six games, he is in the midst of a season with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

TCU versus Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, played in Phoenix, Ariz. It’s the national semi final during the College Football Playoff. TCU is the party crasher while the Wolverines are in the Playoff for a second year in a row.

For the Horned Frogs, signal caller Max Duggan needs to play a clean game and yet still come up with a few of those clutch passes and/or runs that he seemingly always does. Those plays are why he is coming off a regular season in which it allowed him to be invited to the Heisman Trophy Finals.

Speaking of clutch, Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy is lethal in big moments. Ask Ohio State. His three long touchdowns versus the Buckeyes gave the Wolverines a blowout 45-23 win in Columbus.

The quarterback that does well is important, but the key to this game should be TCU’s front seven versus Michigan’s tremendous rushing attack. Running back Donovan Edwards is going to be running downhill right at the TCU defense, and he can take it the distance with his balance and speed. If the Horned Frogs are not able to keep Edwards and the other Michigan runners to 150 yards or less on the ground, it’s going to be hard to win.

Unfortunately, running back Blake Corum is out of this contest with a meniscus injury. For Michigan, he was one of the best players in the country with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns.

