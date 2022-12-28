Skip to main content

UCF vs Duke Halftime Statistics & Notes

Knights trailing Duke 20-7 at halftime.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here’s a look at key players and statistics from the first half of the UCF Knights playing the Duke Blue Devils in the Military Bowl. The score is Duke 20 and UCF 7.

Before going into the statistics, it's important to note that defensive end Tre'mon Morris-Brash is out with an injury. Losing the best pass rusher was a tremendous blow to a defense already missing Divaad Wilson after he opted for the NFL Draft, and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste to the Transfer Portal and Ole Miss, among others.

Here's a look at the halftime statistics.

Total Yards

UCF: 143.

Duke: 243.

First Downs

UCF: 8

Duke: 14

Turnovers

UCF: one. John Rhys Plumlee fumbled just past midfield, derailing a promising drive in the second quarter.

Duke: none.

John Rhys Plumlee’s Injury Status and Statistics

Scroll to Continue

Read More

javon baker 39

2022 UCF Knights Football Roster

isaiah bowser ucf offensive line

UCF vs Duke Final Score Predictions

Javon Baker and Alec Holler UCF Knights

UCF Game Day: Military Bowl vs Duke

Plumlee looked fine. Explosive, quick, and his normal self. His talents will be needed for big plays in the second half.

Plumlee went 6-of-10 for 28 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Rushing, he produced six carries for 37 yards, but that fumble hurt.

Duke QB Riley Leonard

He's been in control throughout. The veteran is 12-of-16 for 132 yards, and no touchdowns or interceptions. Most importantly, he's not forcing throws and hitting receivers in a position where they could run after the catch.

First Half Rushing Statistics

UCF: 115 yards.

Duke: 11 yards.

The UCF rushing attack has been solid, but the lack of a consistent passing game has been the bigger problem thus far.

UCF Defense

Struggled with Duke's short passing game, especially in the second quarter. The biggest issue has been a lack of a true pass rush. Duke's offensive line has done a tremendous job.

Will the Knights bring more pressure during the second half? They might have to.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

javon baker 39
Football

2022 UCF Knights Football Roster

By Brian Smith
isaiah bowser ucf offensive line
Football

UCF vs Duke Final Score Predictions

By Brian Smith
Javon Baker and Alec Holler UCF Knights
Football

UCF Game Day: Military Bowl vs Duke

By Brian Smith
ucf knights
Football

How Will UCF Attack Duke's Defense?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights Basketball
Basketball

UCF Men’s Basketball Begins Conference Play Wednesday

By Jack Edwards
D'antre Robinson Orlando (Fla.) Jones - 2024
Football Recruiting

Orlando Area Recruits to Know, Class of 2024

By Brian Smith
TCU Horned Frogs
College Football News

Remaining Big 12 Bowl Schedule

By Brian Smith
Brian George
Football Recruiting

UCF Adds Texas A&M Transfer

By Brian Smith