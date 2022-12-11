Skip to main content

The UCF Family Suffers the Passing of Jake Hescock

Former UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock has passed.
It’s never easy to hear the news about the passing of a former college football player. It can be even more difficult when that player is someone that a fan met on the field, or knew from the classroom.

That’s the case with the UCF Knights, as former tight end Jake Hescock is no longer able to be with us.

There is never a good time to receive this type of news. With that, just like the above tweet states, those of us at Inside The Knights wish nothing but the best for the Hescock family, as well as anyone that is connected to him in any way, shape or form.

